Town Closing in on Signings Nine and 10
Tuesday, 27th Jul 2021 09:43
Town look set to confirm their ninth and 10th additions of the summer today with the deals to sign George Edmundson and Conor Chaplin both close to completion.
As reported yesterday, Rangers central defender Edmundson’s move was at the club in the afternoon to complete the formalities on his move to the Blues.
It’s understood the switch, which will see the 23-year-old join Town on a four-year deal, is done subject to the formality of international clearance.
Rangers accepted a fee of just below £1 million for the former Oldham man, who becomes the most expensive signing of the Blues’ new era.
According to reports in Scotland, the Gers will be due further cash if Town win promotion to the Championship, while the Latics will receive a small windfall via a 20 per cent sell-on from Edmundson’s 2019 £750,000 move north of the border.
As per yesterday's report, Town’s move for Barnsley forward Chaplin is well advanced with the 24-year-old having been in talks with the Blues since the weekend.
That deal could also reach its conclusion today with Chaplin set for a reunion with manager Paul Cook, who he previously worked with at Portsmouth where he was a member of the squad which carried off the 2016/17 League Two title.
If the moves are completed in time, the duo could be involved in this evening’s friendly against Colchester United at the JobServe Community Stadium (KO 7.45pm).
Photo: Action Images
