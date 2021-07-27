Town Closing in on Signings Nine and 10

Tuesday, 27th Jul 2021 09:43 Town look set to confirm their ninth and 10th additions of the summer today with the deals to sign George Edmundson and Conor Chaplin both close to completion. As reported yesterday, Rangers central defender Edmundson’s move was at the club in the afternoon to complete the formalities on his move to the Blues. It’s understood the switch, which will see the 23-year-old join Town on a four-year deal, is done subject to the formality of international clearance. Rangers accepted a fee of just below £1 million for the former Oldham man, who becomes the most expensive signing of the Blues’ new era. According to reports in Scotland, the Gers will be due further cash if Town win promotion to the Championship, while the Latics will receive a small windfall via a 20 per cent sell-on from Edmundson’s 2019 £750,000 move north of the border. As per yesterday's report, Town’s move for Barnsley forward Chaplin is well advanced with the 24-year-old having been in talks with the Blues since the weekend. That deal could also reach its conclusion today with Chaplin set for a reunion with manager Paul Cook, who he previously worked with at Portsmouth where he was a member of the squad which carried off the 2016/17 League Two title. If the moves are completed in time, the duo could be involved in this evening’s friendly against Colchester United at the JobServe Community Stadium (KO 7.45pm).

Photo: Action Images



ntoms97 added 09:45 - Jul 27

🥁🥁🥁 2

blueinscotland added 09:46 - Jul 27

Wow - what a Tuesday this could be. Great statement of intent if the figure offered for Edmondson is true, too. 1

notoriousITFC added 09:47 - Jul 27

God Bless the Texan's pension fund 1

dubblue added 09:51 - Jul 27

Very promising developments! The gaps are being filled and there is still time for a couple of more!! 0

PortmanTerrorist added 09:52 - Jul 27

What a Tuesday indeed. Gutted to miss the annual Col U 'friendly' esp this year..... Will be like paying our reserves. Hard to think it won't mean more to the ex Town players, so expecting PC to shake things up and save putting out his A team until the weekend again. Or maybe he will go for it: either way so gutted to miss it. 0

ImAbeliever added 09:52 - Jul 27

This is all well and good but it will take me until Christmas to remember who’s who on the ball.

ITID 4

Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 09:53 - Jul 27

Really a statement of intent, and kudos to be able to attract players of this pedigree. The fact that more than a few former players want to reunite with Cook is also reassuring.



@notoriousITFC Arizona :) 2

MidlandsBlue92 added 09:54 - Jul 27

Edmundson is exactly what we have needed, presence and power at centre half. Should compliment Woolfy well! 2

Lightningboy added 09:57 - Jul 27

All coming together very nicely.



This summer’s clear out should’ve happened 3 years ago. 4

BlueandTruesince82 added 09:59 - Jul 27

I really hope we hammer Col U this eve.... normally I like to see then do well but I'd love to see us give them the run around now 0

Len_Brennan added 10:00 - Jul 27

Of all the players that have come in during this transfer period, these two are the ones that have me happiest. I like Evans & Harper a lot too, but I was worried about us at centre half & the attacking wide forward positions. Both of these players are absolutely proven as top quality in League 1, with solid potential at a higher level.

After losing out on main targets in Bradley & Crooks, this will be a major coup for Cook. 3

SpiritOfJohn added 10:05 - Jul 27

Two more upgrades on what we had last season. The days of Hawkins and/or Drinan ploughing a lonely furrow up front already seem like a distant memory. A lot of the new recruits are in their mid 20s, so that also bodes well for the future. 2

ImAbeliever added 10:06 - Jul 27

This is like a 1960s comic featuring ‘Legges Eleven’ 0

Bazza8564 added 10:11 - Jul 27

Loving this delivery of promises....... 0

RegencyBlue added 10:13 - Jul 27

After the 14 year Evans debacle I can barely believe what is happening to our club.



Absolutely buzzing for the new season! 4

blues1 added 10:16 - Jul 27

Len brennan. We didnt miss out on bradley. Avcording to "football insider", we never made him an offer. It didnt get to that stage. We showed an interest, nothing more. 0

Len_Brennan added 10:29 - Jul 27

@blues1

He was a major target for Cook; the fact that it didn't get to the final stages of a deal don't change the fact that he missed out on a player that he had targeted & really wanted.

We can play word games for the rest of the day if you like, but it won't change that. 0

braveblue added 10:39 - Jul 27

This team know how to do business. Just think back to the Evans/Clegg shambles!!! 1

Linkboy13 added 10:49 - Jul 27

Going to be a weird feeling watching the Col U friendly knowing more of their players. 1

