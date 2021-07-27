Bishop's Lincoln Move Confirmed

Tuesday, 27th Jul 2021 13:04 Midfielder Teddy Bishop’s move to Lincoln City has been confirmed. The 25-year-old, who has signed a long-term deal, told the Imps official site: “You only have to look at last season to see the club is going places and I want to be a part of that. “I've had good chats with the manager and heard the fans make LNER Stadium a rocking venue.” He added: “It's been a bit of a disjointed pre-season so I need to get that fitness up to scratch over the next few weeks. I can't wait to get going. “I'm a creative midfielder, I like to drive with the ball and take people on - hopefully I'll excite the fans.” Bishop had been expected to join the MK Dons with that proposed switch having dragged on for more than a month, but travelled to Sincil Bank for talks and a medical last week. As reported early in the summer, Bishop’s hometown club Cambridge United showed interest, while Portsmouth and Hearts were more recently linked, although the claims regarding the Scottish Premiership side were subsequently dismissed. Bishop had been training with the Town U23s this summer having been told he can move on. He played what was his final game in a Town shirt at Bury Town earlier in the month. In total, Bishop, who joined the academy aged eight, made 81 starts and 51 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring five times.

Photo: Matchday Images



Skip73 added 13:05 - Jul 27

Good news, another loser out of the club -27

Murphys_Law added 13:08 - Jul 27

Good luck Bish, except against us! 16

Wooly74 added 13:08 - Jul 27

Disappointed myself as I liked this lad and before all the injuries he had something. Good luck Teddy. 5

vanmunt added 13:08 - Jul 27

@skip



bit harsh, I genuinely wish the lad well. 9

Sir_Bob added 13:10 - Jul 27

Such a shame he couldn't kick on after all those injuries. I'm sure we all wish he had kept injury free as there is a player in there somewhere.

But definitely the right move for both parties.



All the best Teddy. 4

VillageGreen added 13:11 - Jul 27

Perhaps he can ride his electric skateboard up there. The one he was pratting about on after he got injured. 1

Counagoal added 13:11 - Jul 27

Only player that’s left so far I’m a little bit gutted about. Could be decent with some good players round him and when you look at Saturday, we had 17 year old Humphreys starting with Evans injured so could’ve done with him for 3rd/4th choice. Good luck Bish! 1

Fatboy added 13:12 - Jul 27

If he can knuckle down and stay injury-free, he'll be a good signing for them. It's a big if, though. 0

micky_1560 added 13:13 - Jul 27

I liked Bishop with his driving runs trying to make something happen.

But normally ended up on the ground and 5 goals in 132 occasions on the pitch is dreadful.

Thanks for your time, but time for both club and player to move on... 3

BaddowBlue1 added 13:14 - Jul 27

Good business in picking up a fee, even if undisclosed, with probably a sell on clause too. Not had the best of luck with injuries with us with last season being our best return on appearances for some time, I hope you manage to rebuild your career at Lincoln. Good Luck fella! 3

Reusersgreasymop added 13:16 - Jul 27

Good luck ted 1

RegencyBlue added 13:19 - Jul 27

I hope he does well for himself but let’s be honest here, he’s yet another Academy prospect who promised much but failed to deliver.



0

itfc58 added 13:20 - Jul 27

Skip73 = Loser -1

arc added 13:20 - Jul 27

Good luck, Teddy. 0

markchips added 13:23 - Jul 27

Best of luck to him but he was the wrong fit for Cook's style. I am really impressed with Ashton's business dealings, securing another small fee and probably a sell on clause inserted. I am confident we will also receive a reasonable fee for Downes. Looks like Donacien and Nolan are staying for this season. Not so sure how we are going to get on with Jackson bur maybe someone will take him towards the end of the window. 0

Pencilpete added 13:23 - Jul 27

I have no issues with Teddy and wish him well.



He has been in our first team for 7 seasons and 5 Goals in 132 Appearances suggests to me that hes had enough time and chances and it isnt going to happen for him here for one reason or another so probably right to take the money and go our seperate ways 1

62WasBest added 13:23 - Jul 27

Sometimes players and managers need to have a fresh start to give impetus to their careers. It isn't right to assume that they are inferior players. Football is a team game and if the whole doesn't gel it it can be hard for any individual to change things, especially if they have only ever experience being at one club. 1

Nobbysnuts added 13:25 - Jul 27

Good riddance...that's another over rated piece of dead wood out the club... 0

Skip73 added 13:26 - Jul 27

After seeing what he's like in a bar in town once, I'm glad the arrogant t0$$er has gone. -1

MidlandsBlue92 added 13:28 - Jul 27

Never nice to see an academy product leave, especially one who had bags of talent and potential. Best of luck Bish, hope the move works out for you. 1

blrmy added 13:32 - Jul 27

After sitting beside him and a couple of mates drunk and abusive to staff and others, glad to see him go. 2

SteveDt added 13:35 - Jul 27

Midlands blue

Bags of talent and potential , are you kidding , he is 25 not 18 he’s got maybe 4 yrs of ok football left in his career hardly potential and bags of talent playing in the 3rd division 1

Barty added 13:36 - Jul 27

I wish him well but not sorry to see him go 0

ringwoodblue added 13:37 - Jul 27

A good move to Teddy, arguably the best move for any of our players bar Doz.



Will be fascinating to see if he kicks on elsewhere and unlike some of the vile comments on here I wish him well 0

dawoolah added 13:41 - Jul 27

Saw him in closed season last year in Tesco's Cambridge by the A14, him and a mate both carrying crates of beer. I thought at the time "thats not the mindset of an injured professional striving to regain fitness".

Oh well, we move on... 0

