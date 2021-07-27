Edmundson Signing Confirmed

Tuesday, 27th Jul 2021 13:38 Town have confirmed the signing of central defender George Edmundson from Rangers. As previously reported, the 23-year-old has penned a four-year deal with the Blues, having been at the club yesterday afternoon to complete the formalities on his move. "The opportunity came along and it was one I couldn't turn down," Edmundson told iFollow Ipswich. "I spoke to the gaffer and it really excited me. He was a massive pull and this is also a huge club. "Having also spoken to [CEO] Mark Ashton, he has been very clear about the culture being built at the club and the importance of engaging with the local community - that's something I also consider to be very important. "I like the sound of the project here and I can see the intent the club has, so I'm delighted to have signed.” Boss Paul Cook added: “George is at a great age but he also already has good experience in the game. We’re delighted to have him with us. “He’s strong, a good talker, comfortable on the ball and he wants to play regular first-team football. “I first came across him when he was on loan at AFC Fylde because they played Wigan in the FA Cup and took us to a replay. He was strong on the day and we’ve followed him ever since. We really think he’ll be a strong addition to the squad.” Rangers accepted a fee understood to be around £750,000 for Edmundson, who becomes the most expensive signing of the Blues’ new era. The Gers will also be due further cash if Town win promotion to the Championship. Reports that the Latics will be due a percentage of the deal from a sell-on agreed as part of the agreement which saw Edmundson join Rangers in 2019 are wide of the mark with the Glasgow giants having bought out that element of the deal early in his time at Ibrox. Derby County, where Edmundson spent the second half of last season on loan, are keen on his return to Pride Park but are only able to offer another loan due to their transfer embargo, which is the case with a number of the other interested parties. Championship new boys Peterborough made an offer for Edmundson, while we understand Millwall had an offer turned down. League One trio Charlton, Sunderland and Portsmouth were claimed to want him on loan, however, Rangers were only looking to do a permanent deal. Edmundson is the ninth signing of the summer with the Blues expected to make their 10th later today. We understand Barnsley’s Conor Chaplin is at the club to complete his switch. Edmundson joined the Glasgow giants from Oldham for an initial £650,000 in the summer of 2019, signing a four-year deal. However, the Mancunian never really established himself at Ibrox, making only 13 starts and four sub appearances, scoring twice. Edmundson, who is 6ft 3in tall, came through the ranks at Oldham and spent time on loan with Ramsbottom United, Alfreton and AFC Fylde while with the Latics. In 2018/19 he was named in the League Two Team of the Year before making his move to Rangers that summer.

Photos: ITFC



MidlandsBlue92 added 13:40 - Jul 27

E I E I E I O... UP THE FOOTBALL LEAGUE WE GO!



Brilliant. 1

RobITFC added 13:40 - Jul 27

Great news, the jigsaw is coming together very nicely. Welcome to ITFC George. 2

Mediocre_Quick added 13:41 - Jul 27

UP THE SWICH 1

Bazza8564 added 13:41 - Jul 27

Great stuff hope to see you in action on Saturday. Welcome to Ipswich 1

hayden11 added 13:41 - Jul 27

Welcome to ITFC! Final pieces of the jigsaw taking place now it seems 1

churchmans81 added 13:42 - Jul 27

Fantastic addition to the team. Some great business done over the summer with players out and new players in, as well as KVY back which feels like a very welcome addition for the season ahead too. COYB !!! 1

Bluearmy_81 added 13:43 - Jul 27

We've got our Ipswich (and a club and team to be proud of) back. Great work PC and MA. COYB 1

jong75 added 13:43 - Jul 27

Another good signing in my opinion. So nice to be able to be optimistic for the future. 2

meekreech added 13:44 - Jul 27

Now Nsiala can be released to save the penalty and sending off worries. Can he also take Donacien with him? -6

BaddowBlue1 added 13:46 - Jul 27

Welcome aboard. This will mean a balanced back 4 for the first time since Berra left. Also he sounds like a good communicator something else our back 4 has been missing for a while. One more centre back please! 2

victorywilhappen added 13:46 - Jul 27

Welcome to Ipswich ! Give the opposition hell. 1

wkj added 13:47 - Jul 27

COYB - Some powerful headers past the keeper this year from corners George - that'll be tasty. 2

BlueySwede added 13:50 - Jul 27

Never seen him play, but will take the positive comments on here (and the fact that several other clubs were chasing him) as proof that we have a promising and talented player on our hands. Keep up the good work, Gamechanger! 1

ArnieM added 13:53 - Jul 27

Back three of Woolfie, Edmundson and Toto ? 1

markchips added 13:53 - Jul 27

Good result with the fee more realistic than previously quoted. 2

buzbyblue added 13:55 - Jul 27

Has he signed in time to play some part tonight? 0

EricsGate added 13:55 - Jul 27

Just let out a little wee wee.



Now get on with signing Leporte 0

Chrisd added 13:56 - Jul 27

Welcome George and all the best. This is type of progressive signing I like to see. Judging from PC's assessment he is the exact type of CB and character we need in going forwards. A couple more additions in Coulson and Chapin and I feel we can all say the club have done some excellent business this summer. 1

ITFC_Esquire added 13:58 - Jul 27

New owners and board delivering on their promises so far… now over to you Cookie + team! 0

Bluesparx added 13:59 - Jul 27

Cook mentioned he was a good talker...could that mean he's the captain for this season? 0

Orraman added 13:59 - Jul 27

Remember when we used to wait until deadline day then sign up whoever was left??? 0

