Cook, Ashton and O'Leary at Fans' Forum

Tuesday, 27th Jul 2021 16:36

Manager Paul Cook, CEO Mark Ashton and chairman Mike Oâ€™Leary will answer questions from fans at the first event of a new series at Portman Road on Thursday.

Members of clubâ€™s fan engagement groups and Ultimate members have been invited to the event, which will run between 6.30pm and 7.30pm in Beattieâ€™s in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand, while other supporters have been offered the chance to attend on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those interested in attending should email dan.palfrey@itfc.co.uk with â€˜Fans Forumâ€™ as the subject. Successful applicants will be contacted by the club.

Bar facilities will be available at the event but those attending will need to show proof they have had two doses of a vaccine or a negative lateral flow test within the last 48 hours on entry.

A lateral flow test on the Thursday afternoon after 3pm will also cover entry to Saturdayâ€™s friendly against Millwall.

Cook, Ashton and Oâ€™Leary will also be answering questions from shareholders at an EGM on Monday.





Photo: Matchday Images