Town Announce Matchday Prices
Tuesday, 27th Jul 2021 18:10
The cheapest adult matchday ticket at Portman Road in the season ahead will be Â£21.50 the club has announced, a reduction on the 2019/20 price, with seats for the opening home game against Morecambe on Saturday 7th August set to go on general sale from midday on Thursday 29th July.
Last season no matchday prices were set with the season played almost entirely behind closed doors, but in the previous campaign the cheapest adult ticket was Â£23, a reduction of Â£2 from the Championship relegation season.
The cheapest seats, those in most of the lower tiers of the ground, cost Â£21.50 for adults, Â£15.50 for seniors aged 65+, Â£11.50 for under-23s and Â£4.50 for under-19s.
In the family areas, the adult price is actually lower at Â£18.50 with the other prices the same and an under-12s ticket Â£1.50.
The Morecambe match will be all-ticket with the previously announced Covid protocols in effect.
For test and trace purposes the club requires every ticket to be allocated to an individual name, so those buying multiple tickets need to assign seats to each attendee. They should all have an account on Townâ€™s system and be linked in with the person bookingâ€™s friends and family. Accounts can be registered and tickets bought here.
Tickets will be issued with an entry guide time which fans are asked to adhere to if possible. Anyone aged 11 or over will be required to provide either proof of a NHS negative lateral flow test no longer than 48 hours prior to the event or proof of full vaccination with the second dose administered at least 14 days before the relevant match.
The club will also accept vaccine cards or a photo of the card as proof of double vaccination, providing it matches the name on the match ticket. Fans may be asked to provide photographic ID as well (ie driving licence, passport).
Photo: Matchday Images
