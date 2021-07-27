Holy, Donacien, Dobra and Ndaba Among Starters at Colchester

Tuesday, 27th Jul 2021 19:11 Tomas Holy, Janoi Donacien, Armando Dobra and Corrie Ndaba are among those starting for the Blues at Colchester this evening. Holy is in goal with Donacien skippering from right-back and Matt Penney at left-back and Ndaba and Luke Woolfenden the centre-halves. In midfield, 17-year-old Cameron Humphreys is again alongside Rekeem Harper with Lee Evans and Jon Nolan still absent. Scott Fraser and Dobra look set for wide roles with Joe Pigott and Macauley Bonne up front. Vaclav Hladky, Kane Vincent-Young, Toto Nsiala, Wes Burns and James Norwood, who all started on Saturday, are on the bench, as is Kayden Jackson, the only outfield player in the squad for the Crystal Palace game not to make it on to the field. As expected, neither George Edmundson not Conor Chaplin are involved. For Colchester, ex-Blues Dean Gerken, Luke Chambers, Tommy Smith, Frank Nouble, Alan Judge, Freddie Sears and Tom Eastman start with Cole Skuse on the bench. Townâ€™s allocation of 1,500 seats has sold out for the fixture, while the Uâ€™s are streaming the game for Â£10 here. Colchester: Gerken, Clampin, Chambers, Smith (c), Wiredu, Nouble, Judge, Sears, Chilvers, Eastman, Coxe. Subs: Skuse, Hasanally, Thomas, Tovide, Terry, Cornish, Beadle, Trialist C, Trialist E, Trialist F. Town: Holy, Donacien (c), Woolfenden, Ndaba, Penney, Harper, Humphreys, Dobra, Fraser, Pigott, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Nsiala, Alexander, Healy, Burns, Norwood, Jackson, Clements. Referee: David Rock (Hertfordshire).

Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



paulclacton added 19:13 - Jul 27

Looks like a testimonial line up! 1

Blueray added 19:33 - Jul 27

It would be interesting to tot up the number of appearances the respective squads have made for Ipswich... 0

markchips added 19:34 - Jul 27

Paulclacton you are obviously referring to the pensioners of Colchester! 0

Fatboy added 19:36 - Jul 27

This has got home win written all over it. Cole Skuse off the bench to get the winner! 0

Bluesparx added 19:40 - Jul 27

Donacien captain tonight, bit odd....maybe his final chance to show he can be part of the team 0

Saxonblue74 added 19:43 - Jul 27

Shop window? Maybe ColU are taking a look at them! 0

Saxonblue74 added 19:46 - Jul 27

Hope our 1500 give the old boys a rapturous reception, we didn't get the chance to at PR and they do deserve it 0

samsonblue added 19:50 - Jul 27

Great start from the boys. COYB 0

Portman51 added 19:54 - Jul 27

What's wrong with the sound? I have a Smurf commentating! 1

Saxonblue74 added 19:56 - Jul 27

Shame there's no chat room tonight 1

SnowyBlue added 19:58 - Jul 27

Â£10 to listen to smurfs? Surely someone needs to have a word with the commentary team this is ridiculous! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments