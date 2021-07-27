Holy, Donacien, Dobra and Ndaba Among Starters at Colchester
Tuesday, 27th Jul 2021 19:11
Tomas Holy, Janoi Donacien, Armando Dobra and Corrie Ndaba are among those starting for the Blues at Colchester this evening.
Holy is in goal with Donacien skippering from right-back and Matt Penney at left-back and Ndaba and Luke Woolfenden the centre-halves.
In midfield, 17-year-old Cameron Humphreys is again alongside Rekeem Harper with Lee Evans and Jon Nolan still absent.
Scott Fraser and Dobra look set for wide roles with Joe Pigott and Macauley Bonne up front.
Vaclav Hladky, Kane Vincent-Young, Toto Nsiala, Wes Burns and James Norwood, who all started on Saturday, are on the bench, as is Kayden Jackson, the only outfield player in the squad for the Crystal Palace game not to make it on to the field.
As expected, neither George Edmundson not Conor Chaplin are involved.
For Colchester, ex-Blues Dean Gerken, Luke Chambers, Tommy Smith, Frank Nouble, Alan Judge, Freddie Sears and Tom Eastman start with Cole Skuse on the bench.
Townâ€™s allocation of 1,500 seats has sold out for the fixture, while the Uâ€™s are streaming the game for Â£10 here.
Colchester: Gerken, Clampin, Chambers, Smith (c), Wiredu, Nouble, Judge, Sears, Chilvers, Eastman, Coxe. Subs: Skuse, Hasanally, Thomas, Tovide, Terry, Cornish, Beadle, Trialist C, Trialist E, Trialist F.
Town: Holy, Donacien (c), Woolfenden, Ndaba, Penney, Harper, Humphreys, Dobra, Fraser, Pigott, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Nsiala, Alexander, Healy, Burns, Norwood, Jackson, Clements. Referee: David Rock (Hertfordshire).
Photo: Pagepix
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
League One Preview 2020/21 by tractordownsouth
Each summer, football pundits comment on the big names that find themselves in the third tier â€“ clubs which wouldnâ€™t look out of place in the Championship or even the Premier League.
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isnâ€™t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]