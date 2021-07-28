Fans' Forum Event Streamed Live
Wednesday, 28th Jul 2021 16:57
Thursday’s fans’ forum event where manager Paul Cook, CEO Mark Ashton and chairman Mike O’Leary will answer questions from fans is being streamed live by the club on its YouTube channel.
More than 100 invited supporters will be at the event in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite with matchday PA announcer Stephen Foster hosting. It kicks off at 6.30pm and will last for an hour.
“We will be holding fans’ forums regularly through the season,” Ashton told the club site. “We want that interaction with our supporters.
“We want their feedback. You will see our players and staff out in the community, supporting the work of the club and local charities.
“Our investors are very big on that. Ipswich Town will be a club of the local people; you can be rest assured of that.”
