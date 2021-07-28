Simpson on Trial at Swindon

Wednesday, 28th Jul 2021 17:10 TWTD understands Blues striker Tyreece Simpson is on trial with League Two Swindon Town with a view to joining the Robins on loan. The 19-year-old has made four League One sub appearances for the Blues, as well as two EFL Trophy starts and one game from the bench in that competition, so far without scoring. A move out on loan looks like the obvious next step for the powerful frontman, who was offered a contract by rugby union side Leicester Tigers prior to joining Town’s youth set-up as a scholar in 2018. Town centre-half Luke Woolfenden spent 2018/19 on loan at the County Ground.

Photo: TWTD



RegencyBlue added 17:14 - Jul 28

He’s not going to be breaking into this first team squad any time soon so seems like a logical move all round. 0

Drifter3012 added 17:18 - Jul 28

Hopefully this comes off for the lad.

I think he has potential but really needs game time in the football league to gain experience.

He is well down the pecking order at Town now but some time in league 2 could be beneficial for us in the future. 0

Linkboy13 added 17:21 - Jul 28

Not really up to the level of first team standard and with the squad getting stronger needs to look elsewhere. He was even on the bench for the u23s at times last season but there will be fans who think he deserves a chance in the first team there always is. 0

markchips added 17:23 - Jul 28

That will take the outs up to 30 - most certainly a demolition job 0

90z added 17:24 - Jul 28

Think a loan would do him some good. 0

