Crowe in Action For Huddersfield

Wednesday, 28th Jul 2021 17:34

Young Blues right-back Dylan Crowe played a friendly for a Huddersfield academy side last Friday.

The 20-year-old looks set to leave Town this summer despite having another year left on his contract.

Earlier in the close season, talks were understood to be ongoing regarding the mutual termination of his contract, however, that ultimately didn’t come to fruition and the full-back currently remains a Blues player.

According to Huddersfield’s official website, Crowe, who was capped by England at U15, U16, U17 and U18 levels, played the first 84 minutes for a Young Terriers side as they lost 2-1 at Worksop Town on Friday.

In May 2019, the Blues were reported to have rejected a £300,000 offer from Huddersfield for Crowe, who had previously been linked with the likes of Celtic, RB Leipzig, Arsenal, Manchester United, Brighton, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Benfica.

Crowe, who has been with Town since he was 12, made his only senior appearance for the Blues at Crawley in the Papa John’s Trophy last season.





