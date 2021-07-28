Grey Latest Tractor Girl to Sign Pro Deal

Wednesday, 28th Jul 2021 18:22

Tractor Girls winger Anna Grey has signed her first professional contract.

The 19-year-old has signed a one-year deal, becoming the fourth Ipswich Town Women’s player to sign a pro contract, following Sophie Peskett, Paige Peake and Eloise King.

Grey began her career with her local club Bishop Stortford before joining Tottenham ahead of 2017/18.

After a year, she moved on to Town’s WSL Academy was part of the side which reached the semi-finals of the WSL Academy Cup in March 2019.

Grey, who has been capped by England at U18 and U19 levels, made her senior debut in 2019/20 and went on to claim a regular spot in Joe Sheehan’s side. She has now made 21 first-team appearances, scoring seven goals.

“I'm really happy to have finally signed the deal and I just can't wait to get going," Grey told iFollow Ipswich.

“It's a really big step. Coming through the Academy, I'm happy that I've come through with Ipswich and I'm glad to have got the pro.”





Photo: ITFC