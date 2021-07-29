Cook: We're Signing Players That Might Have Appeared Out of Reach

Thursday, 29th Jul 2021 13:05 Town boss Paul Cook says the Blues are signing players that might have appeared out of reach for a League One club having made 10 additions already this summer. Conor Chaplin was the 10th man to arrive at Portman Road on Tuesday, dropping a division from Championship Barnsley, following George Edmundson, who signed from Rangers having previously been the subject of bids from Championship sides including Peterborough and Millwall. Joe Pigott and Scott Fraser were also understood to have been eyed by Championship clubs. Town’s first summer signing, Wes Burns, was set to join Coventry on a free transfer until his former club Fleetwood took up an option on his contract, something they hadn’t been expected to do as it raised his wage. The requirement for a fee priced the Sky Blues out of the deal and Town eventually fought off competition from two more Championship sides, Millwall and Hull City, to land the wideman. “I can’t thank the board and [CEO] Mark Ashton enough because we are signing players that some might have thought were out of our reach,” Cook told the club site. “We’ve kept our recruitment standards high this summer and the last two signings, with George and Conor coming in, are further evidence of that.” The Blues' recruitment drive is far from over with areas of the squad still in need ot strengthening. Middlesbrough's Hayden Coulson is expected to join on loan, his move to the Blues having been delayed by the lack of left-sided options at Boro at present. Another central midfielder and a fourth senior central defenders are priorities. We understand the Blues were approached by representatives of former England man Phil Jagielka enquiring whether they had an interest in the 38-year-old. However, the former Sheffield United and Everton man is not currently under consideration. Jagielka has been training and playing for Derby in pre-season despite their transfer embargo with manager Wayne Rooney having said he is keen to sign him once he is able to do so. Meanwhile, Ipswich Borough Council has given the go-ahead for a 100-bedroom Travelodge hotel close to the Blues’ Portman Road ground on the land currently used as a car park between Suffolk County Council’s Endeavour House and the now-closed Better Gym.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



LegendofthePhoenix added 13:10 - Jul 29

A fantastic recruitment campaign so far and great to hear that more are coming. Downside is I guess we're gonna have to get used to that "Chequebook fc" taunt this year. 0

Paddy39 added 13:16 - Jul 29

Can't thank the new owner's enough for splashing the cash as they promised to do so. I'm sure Paul Cook will get us out of this Div, but lets be patient. The only bad comment coming out of the Colchester match was the lousy streaming, though they did refund us back £5. Tomas Holy stay between the sticks lol. 0

Nottsboy added 13:19 - Jul 29

Who cares about the "Chequebook FC" taunt the club has decided to rebuild and are putting their best foot forward we can always taunt them when they are still in league one bring it on I say. 1

markchips added 13:22 - Jul 29

Can't help but feeling Holy's awful performance this week will only accelerate his departure 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments