Football Content Awards Nominations Open

Nominations are now being taken for the Football Content Awards 2021.

Fans can nominate their favourite Town podcasts, vloggers, bloggers, websites - cough!- or general football media in numerous categories via the Football Content Awards website, on Twitter or Instagram prior to the closing date of Sunday 8th August.

The finalists will be announced on 23rd August before voting opens with Gold, Silver and Bronze winners for every category.

Last year, Town YouTuber Alex Griffin was nominated in the Best Young Content Creator category, while the club themselves were nominated in the running in the Best Football Club section.

Blue Monday Podcast stalwart Benjamin Bloom, who vlogs on the Championship as well as on Town, was nominated in the Best In Video category.

The Football Content Awards started life as the Football Blogging Awards in 2012 before being renamed. TWTD was a finalist in the Best Forum category in 2014.





Photo: Contributed