Fans' Forum Streamed Live This Evening

Thursday, 29th Jul 2021 17:58

This evening’s fans’ forum event where manager Paul Cook, CEO Mark Ashton and chairman Mike O’Leary will answer questions from fans is being streamed live by the club on its YouTube channel from 6.30pm.

More than 100 invited supporters will be at the hour-long event in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite with matchday PA announcer Stephen Foster hosting.

“We will be holding fans’ forums regularly through the season,” Ashton told the club site. “We want that interaction with our supporters.

“We want their feedback. You will see our players and staff out in the community, supporting the work of the club and local charities.

“Our investors are very big on that. Ipswich Town will be a club of the local people; you can be rest assured of that.”





Photo: TWTD