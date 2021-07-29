Former Loanee Parrott Joins MK Dons

Thursday, 29th Jul 2021 22:00 Former Blues loanee Troy Parrott has joined the MK Dons on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur. Parrott, 19, spent the second half of last season on loan at Portman Road, scoring twice in 13 starts and five sub appearances. “I’m really happy to be here,” the Republic of Ireland international told iFollow MK Dons. “The way that the team plays suits me and the way that I want to play – I’m looking forward to being a part of it. “[Manager] Russ [Martin] has wanted me to come here previously but for one reason or another it hasn’t happened. He’s made it known that he wants me, which is a good feeling to have. I’m just happy to be here now and I can’t wait to get going. “I hope to bring goals to the team, of course, but I also want to contribute by linking play and getting on the ball as much as possible. I saw last night how good the team is at creating chances and, as a striker, I can’t wait!” Troy Parrott is a Don ✍️#DonDeal pic.twitter.com/gqL4p947wP — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) July 29, 2021 Martin added: “Troy is somebody we have had our eyes on for a while so we are delighted to be able to work with him. “There was a lot of interest in him so we are thankful to Spurs for trusting us with his development, but also to Troy for his commitment and desire to be here. We are excited to see what he can do for us this season.” Parrott is reunited with former Blues first-team coach Matt Gill at Stadium MK.

Photo: Matchday Images



