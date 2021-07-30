Ashton: Category One a Possibility, But it Doesn't Excite Me
Friday, 30th Jul 2021 12:29
Blues CEO Mark Ashton has played down the significance of Town’s academy moving to category one status.
Town missed out on category one by 0.3 per cent in an audit in 2014 when the current system was instigated and it has continued to be a long-term aim. However, Ashton doesn’t see it as a hugely important step for the club to make.
“It intrigues me why people think cat one is a wonderful thing,” he said at last night's Fans' Forum. “It’s a possibility. It doesn’t particularly excite me.
“What’s more important is how we develop players though our youth system that are ready for Paul Cook’s first team as quickly as possible.
“We’re cat two, which is really important because that protects us from a value perspective, so if we sell or a club tries to take one of our youngsters, we have a financial set of parameters that are in place.
“Cat one is something where, other than the games programme, there is very little difference from we have at cat two.
“I’m more interested in how we get those young players ready for Paul’s team, and that includes expanding our loans programme.
“I want to have a quality of player in the academy and U23s, not a quantity. I don’t want to warehouse players just for the sake of keeping them.
“We’ve got to have real quality that get ready and are competitive for Paul’s first team.
“We’ll be looking at the whole of the academy and the U23s and the development system moving forward because it’s something that’s going to be really, really important to us.”
Photo: James Ager
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
League One Preview 2020/21 by tractordownsouth
Each summer, football pundits comment on the big names that find themselves in the third tier – clubs which wouldn’t look out of place in the Championship or even the Premier League.
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]