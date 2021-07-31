Warnock: No Way Coulson is Going on Loan at the Moment

Saturday, 31st Jul 2021 14:28 Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has confirmed that Blues target Hayden Coulson won’t be allowed to leave until the Teessiders have added to their left-back options. TWTD reported a fortnight ago that Town were closing in on the season-long loan signing of Coulson and then earlier this week that with first-choice left-back Marc Bola having suffered an injury, and also having been self-isolating, and no other alternatives, the deal is currently on hold. Boro have made an offer for Cardiff left-back Ciaron Brown but the Bluebirds turned down the bid, while Coulson himself recently picked up what appears to be a minor thigh injury. “We've had Bola who has not just picked up a knock but is isolating as well. We have to get everyone back,” Warnock told the Hartlepool Mail. “Bola is training again now. Coulson is not. There's no way Hayden is going out on loan at the moment, you've seen the squad tonight. We're very thin.” Asked whether he could continue his pursuit of Brown, he added: “I’m not sure. I think a lot depends on what [Cardiff manager] Mick [McCarthy] says really. I think it’s a fair offer what we’ve done. “Paddy and Sav [Paddy McNair and George Saville] know him well and said he was a good lad. We have got alternatives. It’s frustrating because you want all the players but you want to get the right ones.”

Photo: Action Images



JewellintheTown added 14:44 - Jul 31

Micks not doing us any favours then. Then again, why should he? Bet he must feel a little aggrieved seeing all the support PC is now getting vs his days here. Hope he's better than to think that but hard not to think it could be a factor. Throw us a bone, Mick. 0

