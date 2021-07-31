Evans Starts and Skippers But No Edmundson or Chaplin as Blues Host Millwall
Saturday, 31st Jul 2021 14:41
Lee Evans returns and skippers the Blues as they host Millwall in their final game of pre-season, but neither George Edmundson nor Conor Chaplin, who signed earlier in the week, are involved.
Vaclav Hladky is in goal with Kane Vincent-Young at right-back, Matt Penney on the left and Toto Nsiala and Luke Woolfenden at the heart of the defence.
Evans, who missed the last two friendlies with a groin strain, is joined in central midfield by Rekeem Harper with Armando Dobra and Wes Burns in the wide roles and Joe Pigott appearing likely to play just behind lone out-and-out striker Macauley Bonne, as was the case at Colchester on Tuesday.
Scott Fraser is missing from the 18-man squad but youngster Cameron Humphreys and Kayden Jackson, who came on as a sub against the U’s having been training with the U23s for most of the summer, are both on the bench.
For Millwall, ex-Blues keeper Bartosz Bialkowski is in goal, making his first appearance back at Portman Road since his July 2019 departure for the Den.
Town: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Nsiala, Woolfenden, Penney, Burns, Harper, Evans (c), Dobra, Pigott, Bonne. Subs: Holy, Donacien, Ndaba, Humphreys, Ward, Jackson, Norwood.
Millwall: Bialkowski, McNamara, Ballard, Hutchinson (c), Cooper, Malone, Kieftenbeld, Evans, Saville, Wallace, Afobe. Subs: Long, M Wallace, Thompson, Bradshaw, Smith, Romeo, Pearce. Refere: Andy Woolmer (Northamptonshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
League One Preview 2020/21 by tractordownsouth
Each summer, football pundits comment on the big names that find themselves in the third tier – clubs which wouldn’t look out of place in the Championship or even the Premier League.
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]