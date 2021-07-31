Evans Starts and Skippers But No Edmundson or Chaplin as Blues Host Millwall

Saturday, 31st Jul 2021 14:41 Lee Evans returns and skippers the Blues as they host Millwall in their final game of pre-season, but neither George Edmundson nor Conor Chaplin, who signed earlier in the week, are involved. Vaclav Hladky is in goal with Kane Vincent-Young at right-back, Matt Penney on the left and Toto Nsiala and Luke Woolfenden at the heart of the defence. Evans, who missed the last two friendlies with a groin strain, is joined in central midfield by Rekeem Harper with Armando Dobra and Wes Burns in the wide roles and Joe Pigott appearing likely to play just behind lone out-and-out striker Macauley Bonne, as was the case at Colchester on Tuesday. Scott Fraser is missing from the 18-man squad but youngster Cameron Humphreys and Kayden Jackson, who came on as a sub against the U’s having been training with the U23s for most of the summer, are both on the bench. For Millwall, ex-Blues keeper Bartosz Bialkowski is in goal, making his first appearance back at Portman Road since his July 2019 departure for the Den. Town: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Nsiala, Woolfenden, Penney, Burns, Harper, Evans (c), Dobra, Pigott, Bonne. Subs: Holy, Donacien, Ndaba, Humphreys, Ward, Jackson, Norwood. Millwall: Bialkowski, McNamara, Ballard, Hutchinson (c), Cooper, Malone, Kieftenbeld, Evans, Saville, Wallace, Afobe. Subs: Long, M Wallace, Thompson, Bradshaw, Smith, Romeo, Pearce. Refere: Andy Woolmer (Northamptonshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



Nobbysnuts added 14:50 - Jul 31

Some strange absentee's 🤔😕😐 0

JewellintheTown added 14:54 - Jul 31

Phil, any idea why Edmundson & Chaplin aren't in the team today? Fitness or injury or don't fit into Cooks current formation or something else? -1

buzbyblue added 14:58 - Jul 31

Hope fraser ain't picked up a knock 0

PortmanTerrorist added 15:01 - Jul 31

Absentees yes, probably due to lack of training time to PCs system, but what a strong 11 and bench. Must bode well esp with more new recruits to come. Enough negativity, we have more than enough to stay believing again. 0

Vic added 15:16 - Jul 31

JITC - do you really think Cook would really have bought players that don’t fit into his system? 2

Vic added 15:16 - Jul 31

