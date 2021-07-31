Quantcast
Chirewa Nets Twice as U23s Win at Stowmarket
Saturday, 31st Jul 2021 23:04

Town’s U23s won 3-1 away against Stowmarket Town this afternoon with Tawanda Chirewa netting twice and Harley Curtis once.

Chirewa has enjoyed a potent pre-season having netted the first-team's winner at Dartford and the only goal in the U23s' victory at Needham Market.

Former Town winger Reggie Lambe scored for Stowmarket, whose side also included Chris Casement and Jack Ainsley.



Photo: Matchday Images



Northstandveteran added 23:20 - Jul 31
With results like this we'll be in the champions league before you can say

"Tawanda Chirewa"
Linkboy13 added 23:21 - Jul 31
Wont be long before big clubs will be taking note of young Chirewa's scoring attributes.
