Penney: Tough One to Take But We'll Learn From Mistakes

Sunday, 1st Aug 2021 10:11 Summer signing Matt Penney admitted that Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat to Millwall was tough to take but says he and his team-mates will learn from their mistakes ahead of Saturday’s season opener at home to Morecambe. Benik Afobe netted twice and Jed Wallace once as the Championship Lions comfortably defeated the Blues. “Obviously it’s a tough one to take but the main thing about pre-season is getting through it,” Penney said. “Everyone’s come through unscathed, people have got minutes into their legs. “The result is very disappointing, but there are positives to take from it and we go again next Saturday, that’s the main target. We pick ourselves up and go again.” While the result was a fair reflection of the game overall, Penney points out that Town were on top in a period prior to Afobe’s opening goal in the 39th minute with Wes Burns having hit the post. “Before they scored, we were the dominant team, we’d had a good spell, and then their first goal was a bit hard to take,” the former Sheffield Wednesday man said. “If you look back, we could stop it so we learn from these mistakes and, like I say, we move towards Saturday, we all focus on Saturday now when the real works starts.” Reflecting further on the errors which led to the Millwall goals, the 23-year-old added: “These things happen in football, everyone makes mistakes, we learn from these.” Penney has featured in every pre-season game and says he is ready for the campaign ahead. “Yes, the legs are feeling good, I’m feeling fit,” he said. “I’m ready and raring to go when the gaffer calls upon me. “I’m looking forward to the weekend now when the real work starts and we get back down to business.” Saturday’s game was attended by only a few thousand fans, fewer than last week’s friendly against Crystal Palace, but with around 17,000 expected for Morecambe’s visit in a week’s time. Penney is pleased to see fans back at grounds after almost a year and a half away and hopes the Blues can send them away having enjoyed a victory next weekend. “Yes, I can’t fault them, they’ve been amazing,” he said. “We’ve missed them in stadiums, so it is really great to have them back in, so hopefully we can get back to winning ways on Saturday when it counts.” Having joined the club on a free transfer after leaving the Owls at the end of June, Penney says he’s settled in well with everyone in and around the club playing their part. “The boys have been great, the staff have been great,” he said. “And even around Ipswich the locals have been top notch. I can’t fault them.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



number8 added 10:22 - Aug 1

You want tough games and tough days before you kick off proper. I really don’t get all the negative comments - if you look at yesterday’s friendlies lots of teams got beaten by a team a league higher and some didn’t 🤷‍♂️.



Bring on Saturday 👊 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments