Former Blues Coach Gill Follows Martin From MK to Swans
Sunday, 1st Aug 2021 19:54
Former Blues first-team coach Matt Gill has joined the coaching staff at Swansea City, following Russell Martin, who has been appointed the the Championship side's new boss, from the MK Dons.
Martin was named the new head coach at the Liberty Stadium this evening with Gill among the coaching staff also making the move to South Wales.
Gill, 40, only joined MK as technical and strategic development coach on June 29th after leaving the Blues in May, having moved to Town as part of Paul Lambert’s backroom team in 2018.
The departure of manager Martin, who was in charge for yesterday's 5-0 Carabao Cup at AFC Bournemouth, is a big blow to the Dons ahead of the start of the League One season.
A statement from the club reads: “Milton Keynes Dons can confirm that Russell Martin has left the football club to take up the vacant head coach position at Swansea City, after the Welsh club met the buy-out clause in his contract.
“Martin’s coaching team of Luke Williams, Dean Thornton and Matt Gill will also depart Stadium MK.
“It goes without saying that we are extremely disappointed by the timing of this departure.
“Nevertheless, the club would like to thank Russell for his contribution and work during his 21 months in charge and wish him, and his team, all the best for the future.”
Photo: TWTD
