Former Blues Coach Gill Follows Martin From MK to Swans

Sunday, 1st Aug 2021 19:54 Former Blues first-team coach Matt Gill has joined the coaching staff at Swansea City, following Russell Martin, who has been appointed the the Championship side's new boss, from the MK Dons. Martin was named the new head coach at the Liberty Stadium this evening with Gill among the coaching staff also making the move to South Wales. Gill, 40, only joined MK as technical and strategic development coach on June 29th after leaving the Blues in May, having moved to Town as part of Paul Lambert’s backroom team in 2018. The departure of manager Martin, who was in charge for yesterday's 5-0 Carabao Cup at AFC Bournemouth, is a big blow to the Dons ahead of the start of the League One season. A statement from the club reads: “Milton Keynes Dons can confirm that Russell Martin has left the football club to take up the vacant head coach position at Swansea City, after the Welsh club met the buy-out clause in his contract. “Martin’s coaching team of Luke Williams, Dean Thornton and Matt Gill will also depart Stadium MK. “It goes without saying that we are extremely disappointed by the timing of this departure. “Nevertheless, the club would like to thank Russell for his contribution and work during his 21 months in charge and wish him, and his team, all the best for the future.”

Photo: TWTD



Gilesy added 20:09 - Aug 1

Good for us - I'd consider them a rival. 0

90z added 20:34 - Aug 1

In a way I feel for MK Dons fans. He got them playing some decent possession based football and to lose him a week before the season starts is disappointing for them! The players they signed were probably because of him and the way he played. 0

Suffolkboy added 20:48 - Aug 1

Very very good luck to MG ; obviously a great colleague and valuable man to have in your coaching / technical team !

Perhaps re-emphasises that some determined leadership and internal bolstering of the structure might well have served ITFC well too !

It does now focus attention on the coaching / technical / physical team assembled in Suffolk AND we hope PC and MA have really chosen with the greatest care and belief which will translate to success on the playing side .

COYB 0

Monkey_Blue added 20:51 - Aug 1

Managers demand loyalty and commitment from players but very few demonstrate it themselves if a better offer comes along or things get tough. If a player leaves he’s a traitor but if he leaves a club to sign for yours it’s a positive and the same with managers. No one questions either if the club they joined is yours. I know the MK Dons players said they were desperate for him to stay. 0

Monkey_Blue added 20:53 - Aug 1

Gill shouldn’t have been given the boot by us though. 1

