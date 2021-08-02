TWTD Prediction League Sponsored by the Away Days Beer Company

Monday, 2nd Aug 2021 10:59 With the start of the League One season only a few days away, it’s time to register for the TWTD Prediction League 2021/22, which this year is sponsored by the Away Days Beer Company. “Away Days is proud to sponsor this season’s TWTD Prediction League,” founder Josh Bartlett said. “TWTD played a big part in helping Away Days launch so it's great to be teaming up for the season and offering some Away Days goodies for the winners. “Away Days offers an ITFC Legends Pack consisting of six 500ml bottles of top-notch beer all celebrating club legends such as Boncho, Butcher, Brazil, Robson, as well as the recent takeover in the form of Star-Spangled Tractor. You can pick yours up for just £14.99 on our website.” Away Days will be supplying this year’s prizes to the top three finishers in the table: First - Away Days Brewing Day - A chance to visit Away Days HQ in Nottinghamshire and help brew one of the ITFC beers and receive an Away Days 12-Pack with some of the beer you brewed, plus a £150 Amazon voucher. Second - Away Days 24-pack of your choice and T-shirt, plus a £100 Amazon voucher. Third - Away Days 12-pack and T-shirt, plus a £50 Amazon voucher. The TWTD Prediction League Sponsored by the Away Days Beer Company – which doesn’t include cup matches – is essentially the same competition we’ve been running since August 2000. You predict the score and first scorer of each match and you get points based on your accuracy. You get three points if you get the scoreline spot on, plus a bonus of the number of goals in that game (so an accurate prediction of 1-3 would get you three points and a bonus of four). If you don’t get the score right but correctly guess that it will be an away win, for example, you’ll be awarded one point. You get two points for predicting the correct first Town scorer. Last year’s competition had 365 entrants and was won by donsdubiousdozen having amassed 94 points, ahead of uefa1981 in second on 89 with superblue70 third on 86. To get started, go to our Prediction League page and enter your predictions for the opening game against Morecambe at Portman Road. You can make any number of predictions for a match, but only the last one will count. So, if the Blues make a surprise addition and you think the new man will bag a debut goal, just log in and change your prediction.

