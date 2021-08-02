Supporters Club Calls on BBC Suffolk to Bring Back Life's a Pitch

Monday, 2nd Aug 2021 17:25 The Ipswich Town Supporters Club has called on BBC Radio Suffolk to return Life’s a Pitch to its pre-match Saturday schedules. Life’s a Pitch had been on the air every Saturday during the season between noon and 2pm since 2011 featuring Mark Murphy, TWTD’s Phil Ham, Tractor Boy and for the last couple of years Terry Butcher, who took over as the show’s legend-in-residence from Kevin Beattie. The show, which on home matchdays came live from first the Far Post Bar and more recently from the FanZone, featured current and ex-players, club staff past and present and fans from around the county and the globe. The BBC’s Covid rules prevented the show from taking place last season but it is not returning for the campaign ahead. The Supporters Club’s statement reads: “For 10 years, BBC Radio Suffolk has provided many supporters with pre-match entertainment from 12-2pm with their show Life’s A Pitch”. This ended last season due to the pandemic. “The show has always been well received and is considered by many supporters as a wonderful pre-match warm-up while they travel to the ground. “It also provides those unable to attend with a greater insight into the forthcoming game with news from the previous week and the chance to listen to a diverse list of guests, from ex-players, current players, management and many more, with a mix of music and fun also thrown in. “The show has become an institution and tradition to many and sets the scene at the ground for the upcoming game, whilst providing great entertainment to all. “On behalf of the supporters of Ipswich Town, we respectfully request that BBC Radio Suffolk reintroduce this service to coincide with the return of the supporters, you will have many, many grateful listeners.”

Photo: TWTD



Scuzzer added 18:06 - Aug 2

It's all about the money. 0

Scuzzer added 18:07 - Aug 2

BBC = skinflints. 0

trncbluearmy added 18:10 - Aug 2

BBC hate anything mainstream and popular 0

itsonlyme added 18:24 - Aug 2

I listen to this on my way to PR in the car from Bury. Will miss it. Bring it back BBC you skinflints. 0

