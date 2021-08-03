Quantcast
Town Announce Blue Light Card Partnership
Tuesday, 3rd Aug 2021 11:33

Town have announced a new partnership with Blue Light Card, which provides those in the NHS, the emergency services, the social care sector and armed forces with discounts online and in-store.

A fixed number of tickets for Town’s home League One matches will be available for members, fulfilling a pledge the club made at the beginning of the pandemic.

Details of how to sign up for a card and register for tickets can be found on the club site.


runningout added 11:44 - Aug 3
Great idea. No I’m not in any of those said groups :-)
1

Bluearmy_81 added 12:15 - Aug 3
I qualify but can't find the link, can anyone help please?
1

Oldboy added 12:42 - Aug 3
What about supermarket workers ? No I don't work in one, but think they should be included.
0


