O'Leary: Taking a Step at a Time to Build the Club is the Right Direction
Tuesday, 3rd Aug 2021 12:51
Blues chairman Mike O’Leary says the aim will be to build the club and take it forward in a sustainable manner.
Town’s success in the top flight in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s was alluded to at last night’s PLC EGM and it was asked whether the Blues could ever hit those heights again.
Manager Paul Cook responded: “Historically and traditionally, Ipswich Town Football Club and Portman Road has been one of the most talked about, one of the most famous grounds and arenas going back all the years to the [great] managers of the club.
“One of the big things in football nowadays is that with Sky Sports coming into the game and the money that the TV companies pump into football, the reality is that each division is now becoming a bigger obstacle.
“The majority of promoted teams are now going to be the relegated teams back into the division they’ve come from.
“So I think for us as a football club, we’ve got to have that ambition, we must believe that we’re going to go back to the big league, for sure.
“But taking the correct steps along the way. Obviously we want to be promoted this year, there’s no getting away from that. I believe that we will put a team together that will be good enough to challenge at that top end.
“I think when you get into the Championship, [CEO] Mark [Ashton] and [chairman] Mike [O’Leary] have alluded to the fact that the budgets have to change. The money that clubs are spending in the Championship is frightening, it really is.
“And obviously then there’s the jump to the Premier League. I think the Jack Grealish transfer which may be about to go through of £100 million, if someone had said that back to us in 1984 or 1985 in those days that there would be a £100 million footballer, I don’t think we might have wanted to be in those leagues.
“But the reality is that we do want to be in those leagues. We crave seeing Portman Road full.
“I’ve always loved being a manager under the lights, for whatever reason. You get those wintery nights when the crowds are in, the team are playing well and we’re winning.
“As everyone’s alluded to, the community grows with the football team. If the football team is doing well, the town’s happy, the city’s happy.
“That’s certainly my job, my staff and all the staff at the training ground now, is to deliver that this year in League One and then hopefully the Championship next year.”
O’Leary added: “We’re keen to build something that has a very solid base, that is sustainable and that we can take forward a step at a time.
“I think we’ve got to accept that there is a massive gap between divisions and for us to have expectations that we can simply jump from one to another to another in the space of a few years is probably asking a bit much.
“But that won’t stop us from having a darn good go. And it won’t stop us from trying to take it a step at a time to build this club up from where it sits today.
“Have some patience and make sure we are delivering what you want us to deliver, and we’ll come and listen regularly.
“But I think taking a step at a time to build the club and to take it forward is really the right direction.
“If we have aspirations that take us too far too fast we risk problems. Having that sustainability and that base and building on that is more important.”
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative and Don’t Mess with Mr Inbetween by dusth
Tracking through the forums and reading the comments on TWTD is a weird rollercoaster these days, more extremely polarised and more vitriolic than I can remember. We’ve never fallen so far and regretted it so much.
League One Preview 2020/21 by tractordownsouth
Each summer, football pundits comment on the big names that find themselves in the third tier – clubs which wouldn’t look out of place in the Championship or even the Premier League.
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]