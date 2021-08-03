Saturday Fixtures Not Streamed on iFollow
Tuesday, 3rd Aug 2021 13:58
The EFL has confirmed that matches played with traditional 3pm kick-offs on Saturday afternoons will not be streamed live on iFollow in the UK during the season ahead, however, midweek games will be available.
Last season, due to the pandemic and fans not being able to attend fixtures, all matches were streamed live on iFollow.
The EFL has issued a guide for the season ahead with the arrangements in League One returning to the situation prior to Covid.
League One
EFL Trophy
Carabao Cup
FA Cup
International viewers
Sky games
Match passes in both the UK and internationally are priced at £10 per game.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative and Don’t Mess with Mr Inbetween by dusth
Tracking through the forums and reading the comments on TWTD is a weird rollercoaster these days, more extremely polarised and more vitriolic than I can remember. We’ve never fallen so far and regretted it so much.
League One Preview 2020/21 by tractordownsouth
Each summer, football pundits comment on the big names that find themselves in the third tier – clubs which wouldn’t look out of place in the Championship or even the Premier League.
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]