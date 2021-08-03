Saturday Fixtures Not Streamed on iFollow

Tuesday, 3rd Aug 2021 13:58 The EFL has confirmed that matches played with traditional 3pm kick-offs on Saturday afternoons will not be streamed live on iFollow in the UK during the season ahead, however, midweek games will be available. Last season, due to the pandemic and fans not being able to attend fixtures, all matches were streamed live on iFollow. The EFL has issued a guide for the season ahead with the arrangements in League One returning to the situation prior to Covid. League One

All midweek matches, both home and away, can be shown live on iFollow. No games will be streamed live in the UK which kick-off between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on Saturdays, including international weekends. EFL Trophy

Ties are available to watch live on iFollow, home and away except the semi-finals and final. Carabao Cup

Matches are not available for streaming domestically or internationally. FA Cup

To be confirmed by the Football Association. International viewers

All League One and EFL Trophy matches whether home and away, weekend or midweek are eligible for international streaming with the exception of any game shown live in the UK on Sky Sports or via an international broadcaster. Sky games

Games shown live on Sky will not be streamed live in the UK. Match passes in both the UK and internationally are priced at £10 per game.

Portman51 added 14:09 - Aug 3

No surprise, but unfortunate for those who are still unwilling to be part of large crowds while the Covid problem persists. I had hoped season ticket holders would have the option of using their ticket either for a stream or at the gate. 1

singtown added 14:24 - Aug 3

“International viewers

All League One and EFL Trophy matches whether home and away, weekend or midweek are eligible for international streaming with the exception of any game shown live in the UK on Sky Sports or via an international broadcaster.”



I've been with iFollow for the past few yrs, they should allow ALL games to be streamed for international viewers as it takes extra effort just to support Town (a 3pm game = 10/11pm game due time difference). More challenging for midweek games (a 8pm game = 3/4am game)

Singapore



Singapore 0

