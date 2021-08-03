Lafayette Fifth Tractor Girl to Sign Pro Deal

Tuesday, 3rd Aug 2021 18:01

Midfielder Abbie Lafayette has become the fifth member of the Ipswich Town Women’s squad to sign a professional deal.

The 19-year-old has penned a one-year contract with an option for a further season.

Watford-born Lafayette started her career with her local club Garston Ladies before joining Town's WSL Academy programme in 2018.

She made her senior debut on the final day of the 2018/19 season and started the opening match of the next campaign before quickly establishing herself as a regular in the side.

A regular call-up with the Young Lionesses, Lafayette was an ever-present for Town in the curtailed 2020/21 season and in total has made 26 senior appearances, scoring five goals.

“It's been a long time coming for most of us. It's something that my family will be very proud of as well and something I've wanted to do since I was a little girl," she told iFollow Ipswich.

“I think it really puts me in a position where I have a structure now of how I want to play, where I want to play and it gives me a foundation of where I'm at with my football.”





Photo: ITFC