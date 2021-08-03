Cook: We're Looking For Four, Five or Six More

Tuesday, 3rd Aug 2021 20:34 Town boss Paul Cook says the Blues are still looking for another “four, five or six” further additions this summer and says the club has brought in close to £2 million in fees for the players who have departed, while revealing at least one of his new signings will miss Saturday’s opener against Morecambe. Cook, speaking to The Totally Football League Show says that while there’s a perception from the outside that Town have spent a lot of money in adding their 10 new recruits, the fees achieved for the players who have moved on have contributed to much of that expenditure. “When we came in last year, we had a squad of 43 players. Within that, we’ve probably retained not many of them at all,” he said. “We sold Andre Dozzell to QPR, we let Liam Gibbs go to Norwich, all for good money. We’ve probably brought close to £2 million in. “So the brutal reality is that a lot of our spending has been funded and a lot of players left the club that have been replaced with new players on wage bills. “I think that because there isn’t a lot of spending anywhere else in English football, any club like ours that is spending is deemed to be a big spender. The reality is we’re only probably replacing what we’ve lost with new players.” Cook says the incoming transfers haven’t stopped yet: “Believe it or not, I don’t think we’ve finished bringing players in. We actually feel there are probably another four, five or six to come in. We are, believe it or not, short on numbers. “And that integration is going to be huge to our success, without a shadow of a doubt. How quickly can we get [players integrated]. “For example, George Edmundson hasn’t trained since he signed from Glasgow Rangers last week, he won’t make Saturday. He hasn’t played in the team. “Scott Fraser’s had a calf problem. We’ve actually got lads going out to train and play at the minute who have never played with each other before. That integration is going to be huge.”

Photo: TWTD



ScottCandage added 20:36 - Aug 3

As long as we can afford it, DOOOOO EEEEET!!!! 2

ruds added 20:55 - Aug 3

The sooner we can get these additional lads through the door the more confident I shall be.



Let’s hope PC can get us as organised as GR had Millwall at the weekend.



It’s a long season but I sure do desire a fast start…



COYB 0

Reuserscurtains added 20:57 - Aug 3

What’s marvellous about league 1 is you can play badly for half a season and still be within a change of winning the league. I have faith that even if we don’t hit if off early doors, we will be more than ok! 3

ip6blue added 21:01 - Aug 3

Make it 6 :) 1

brendenward35 added 21:20 - Aug 3

I got marked down for making a comment weeks ago saying I was concerned with a smaller squad of players especially with our luck. Already it doesn't look great new players injuries a concern as we head into a new season. Let's hope me Ashton can make miracles in the transfer market 3

Blueballs83 added 21:28 - Aug 3

Sort the Downes situation out and that’s one less we need!! 4

WorcesterBlue added 21:32 - Aug 3

Obviously questioning the wisdom of writing off a whole squad after 4 games, acting like a spoilt child and slagging everyone else off for piss poor performances when a bounce would usually be expected but having the luck to be able to start again from scratch but then blaming lack of new players / need for integration for further piss poor results would be foolish on this site. But then again :). Results will convince me I’m wrong, not words. But I am hopeful I’ll be proved wrong and this project is going to work. -1

Edmundo added 21:40 - Aug 3

If you want to change the culture at an organization you need to woworwowork from the base up. If Cook had players willing and able to change he would have kept them. So far I think he is working hard, and needs our patience. 2

ArnieM added 21:50 - Aug 3

Blue balls: Sorry but I’m Not sure what you mean by “ sort the Downes situation out”. There is no situation to sort out. He doesn’t want to stay at our Club and hasn’t done since his head was turned by Palace ( who notably haven’t been back in for him). Grass is not always greener on the other side , and now he’s training with the U23’s because HE doesn’t want to commit to ITFC. 1

dirtydingusmagee added 21:57 - Aug 3

wish we could get a good striker from somewhere, we really need to score more goals, in past 2/3 seasons we rarely got a handful of shots in a game let alone goals .[PLEASE, dont tell me we have Norwood ] For too long we have had to worry about going a goal down, and having to worry about where a goal will come from to save the day . 0

