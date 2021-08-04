Downes Still With U23s Ahead of Chelmsford Visit

Wednesday, 4th Aug 2021 10:02 Town’s U23s are in friendly action at Chelmsford City this evening with outcast midfielder Flynn Downes again likely to be involved (KO 7.45pm). The wantaway 22-year-old has continued to train with the U23s throughout pre-season despite Championship clubs having made approaches. We understand AFC Bournemouth’s interest in Downes made significant progress during July but has now ended, while Peterborough United had an offer turned down by the Blues earlier in the summer. Barnsley were believed to be keen prior to manager Valérien Ismaël's departure for West Brom. Bristol City, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Stoke City were also linked with the Brentwood-born midfielder, however, those reports appear to have been speculative with sources close to the Robins having dismissed the claims. Myles Kenlock and Brett McGavin have also been training with the U23s and also seem likely to be involved against the Clarets, who play in the Vanarama National League South.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



bluewarrior added 10:15 - Aug 4

From the outside looking in you’d think that Downes would be better off getting his head down and focussing on what will hopefully be a promotion season at Town but it would appear that his head is still in the wrong place. I’d love him to stay and there’s an argument to say that offering him a new and improved deal (cheaper then buying a similar quality replacement) would help sort the situation. Will be interesting to see how this one develops as it doesn’t look as if we will sell unless the money is right. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments