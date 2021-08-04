Tractor Girls Sign Keeper Quantrill

Wednesday, 4th Aug 2021 12:23

Ipswich Town Women have signed goalkeeper Sarah Quantrill from FA Women’s Championship side London Bees.

The experienced 31-year-old has penned a one-year deal with an option for a further season.

Quantrill started her career with the Arsenal academy before being part of the side which won the Women's FA Cup in 2010/11.

She moved on to Chelsea a year later and won an FA Cup final runners-up medal following a penalty shoot-out defeat to Birmingham City in 2011/12.

After three years in West London she joined Liverpool with whom she won the Women's Super League during her first season.

Norfolk-born Quantrill, who has made 133 appearances in the Women's Super League and Women's Championship, moved on to Millwall Lionesses in 2014 before joining London Bees four years later.

While with the Bees she was Championship Player of The Month in January 2020 and was the club captain last season, but has opted to move closer to home ahead of 2021/22.

“The club's going places so it's nice to be involved in a club with some ambition,” Quantrill told the club website. “I came into training and from that point onwards it was a no-brainer.”





Photo: ITFC