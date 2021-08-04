Blues Among Clubs Linked With Dundee United Striker Shankland

Wednesday, 4th Aug 2021 13:40 Town are among a number of clubs being linked with Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland. According to the Daily Mail, Belgian side Beerschot have offered £500,000 for the 25-year-old but with the Blues in competition. The MK Dons are also said to have shown interest, while Championship sides are also keen. Glasgow-born Shankland, who is contracted to the Terrors for another year, is said to find the idea of playing abroad appealing. The three-times-capped Scotland international started his career with Queen’s Park before moving on to Aberdeen, during which time he spent spells on loan at Dunfermline, St Mirren and Greenock Morton. He joined Ayr United in 2017 before signing for Dundee United in the summer of 2019. Since moving to Tannadice Shankland has scored 40 goals - including three already this season - in 70 starts and four sub appearances. Having added Joe Pigott and Macauley Bonne to the squad alongside James Norwood this summer, and with Kayden Jackson seemingly back in the fold, it would be a surprise if Town moved for another central striker.

Photo: Action Images



chenners17 added 13:46 - Aug 4

Unless Jackson is used as part of the deal? 1

ringwoodblue added 14:01 - Aug 4

Unless Jackson ups his game, I can’t see him playing in the league so will probably be used in the Papa John’s and Carabao Cup competitions. I don’t see another striker as a priority unless he’s a proven goal scorer at this level or above which this guy isn’t 2

Reuserscurtains added 14:04 - Aug 4

We need another. Jackson horrendous, Norwood hit and miss and from what I’ve seen so far, Bonne isn’t much better! -3

Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 14:17 - Aug 4

Nobody wants Jackson... 2

BildestonBlue added 14:33 - Aug 4

i cant see shankland playing league one football but even if we already have stacked options up top, this is the kind of player you sign when available regardless.



id be over the moon to secure him! 1

blues1 added 14:37 - Aug 4

Reuserscurtains. You for real? Yes. Jackson u may be right on. Norwood hasnt played when fit yet so really cant be truly judged. But you dont go from scoring 42 goals in a season to being rubbish. So let's see what hes like now he appears to be fit. And how can u judge Bonne? Based on what? About an 80 minutes of football in.preseason. Doesnt mean I think we dont need another striker possibly but not the biggest priority really. 1

