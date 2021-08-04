Blues Among Clubs Linked With Dundee United Striker Shankland
Wednesday, 4th Aug 2021 13:40
Town are among a number of clubs being linked with Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland.
According to the Daily Mail, Belgian side Beerschot have offered £500,000 for the 25-year-old but with the Blues in competition.
The MK Dons are also said to have shown interest, while Championship sides are also keen.
Glasgow-born Shankland, who is contracted to the Terrors for another year, is said to find the idea of playing abroad appealing.
The three-times-capped Scotland international started his career with Queen’s Park before moving on to Aberdeen, during which time he spent spells on loan at Dunfermline, St Mirren and Greenock Morton.
He joined Ayr United in 2017 before signing for Dundee United in the summer of 2019.
Since moving to Tannadice Shankland has scored 40 goals - including three already this season - in 70 starts and four sub appearances.
Having added Joe Pigott and Macauley Bonne to the squad alongside James Norwood this summer, and with Kayden Jackson seemingly back in the fold, it would be a surprise if Town moved for another central striker.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative and Don’t Mess with Mr Inbetween by dusth
Tracking through the forums and reading the comments on TWTD is a weird rollercoaster these days, more extremely polarised and more vitriolic than I can remember. We’ve never fallen so far and regretted it so much.
League One Preview 2020/21 by tractordownsouth
Each summer, football pundits comment on the big names that find themselves in the third tier – clubs which wouldn’t look out of place in the Championship or even the Premier League.
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]