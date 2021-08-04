Tractor Girls Sign Midfielder Horwood

Wednesday, 4th Aug 2021 15:17

Ipswich Town Women have signed experienced midfielder Bonnie Horwood, their second addition of the day from London Bees.

The 34-year-old joins keeper Sarah Quantrill in movong to Suffolk from the Bees.

Horwood began her career at Colchester United, where she spent nine years as a youth player, prior to spells with Fulham, Chelsea and Birmingham City.

A three-year stint with Notts County followed with whom she played during the inaugural Women's Super League season in 2010.

A year with Watford followed before she joined Reading where she was part of the team which won the 2014/15 WSL 2 (second tier) title.

Colchester-based Horwood, who will wear the number 16 shirt, joined Millwall in the summer of 2016 before moving to Yeovil Town two years later.

After one season with the Glovers she moved to London Bees, featuring regularly over the last two years prior to their relegation from the Women’s Championship. She was offered the chance to stay at the Hive for a third season but instead opted to join Town.

Overall, she has made 130 appearances across the Women’s Super League and Championship.

“I'm excited to get started. It's really professionally run so I'm looking forward to it,” Horwood told the club website.

“The team is definitely on the up and that's what you want, really, on and off the pitch.”

Horwood is the Tractor Girls' third signing of the summer following the additions of Quantrill earlier today and Olivia Smith in June.





Photo: ITFC