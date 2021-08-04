Released Youngster Brown Joins Felixstowe & Walton

Wednesday, 4th Aug 2021 17:33 Released Blues youngster Zak Brown has joined BetVictor Isthmian League North Felixstowe & Walton on a permanent deal. The striker was told he was not being offered new terms by Town at the end of last season and rejoins his hometown club where he was a youth player prior to moving to the Blues’ academy. Brown, who featured for the Seasiders against Town’s U18s last night, is the younger brother of former Blues youngster Charlie, who joined Chelsea’s youth set-up from Town and moved on to the MK Dons last season. “It’s been a long time since I was here and I’m delighted I’m now back at the club and I’m really excited to be here,” Brown told the Seasiders’ official site. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the boys and scoring some goals for the club. I’ve chosen Felixstowe because it’s my hometown club, myself, my parents and family know a lot of people here so it felt like the right move for me and the right place to come. “I can’t wait for the season to start, I’ve set myself a target of 15-plus goals and to hopefully get the club into and around the play-offs.” Seasiders manager Stuart Boardley added: “We’re over the moon to get Zak, to get a local player, and a player of Zak’s stature is a huge coup for the club. “He showed glimpses tonight of what he’s about, that electrifying pace, ability on the ball and a real raw finisher who knows where the goal is. It’s what we’ve been crying out for, for the best part of a couple of years. “We’ve tried to get Zak on loan numerous times and it’s never quite worked out for one reason or another, but we’re just glad to have him here, to where he calls home and I think he’ll be a huge asset to the club moving forward. “For myself and [assistant manager] Andy [Crump]'s point of view, it’s the last piece in the jigsaw to allow us to really challenge this year.”

Photo: Felixstowe & Walton



