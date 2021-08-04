Pigott: We're Ready For the Challenge

Wednesday, 4th Aug 2021 19:29 New Blues striker Joe Pigott believes the Blues are ready for the challenge of what he expects to be a tougher League One than last season ahead of Saturday’s opener against Morecambe at Portman Road. The 27-year-old joined Town from AFC Wimbledon last month and scored his first goal in a Town shirt in the friendly at Colchester. “When you look at the players here and what is going on behind the scenes and the foundations that are being put in place, this club is ready to go," Pigott told the club website. “League One is a tough league and I think it will be harder than last season but we are all ready for the challenge. “We are all looking forward to Saturday and experiencing the atmosphere at the stadium. “I don’t want to call Ipswich a sleeping giant but it’s a massive club and if we build up some momentum and kick on, I think we can be a real force.”

Photo: Matchday Images



