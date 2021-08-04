Pigott: We're Ready For the Challenge
Wednesday, 4th Aug 2021 19:29
New Blues striker Joe Pigott believes the Blues are ready for the challenge of what he expects to be a tougher League One than last season ahead of Saturday’s opener against Morecambe at Portman Road.
The 27-year-old joined Town from AFC Wimbledon last month and scored his first goal in a Town shirt in the friendly at Colchester.
“When you look at the players here and what is going on behind the scenes and the foundations that are being put in place, this club is ready to go," Pigott told the club website.
“League One is a tough league and I think it will be harder than last season but we are all ready for the challenge.
“We are all looking forward to Saturday and experiencing the atmosphere at the stadium.
“I don’t want to call Ipswich a sleeping giant but it’s a massive club and if we build up some momentum and kick on, I think we can be a real force.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative and Don’t Mess with Mr Inbetween by dusth
Tracking through the forums and reading the comments on TWTD is a weird rollercoaster these days, more extremely polarised and more vitriolic than I can remember. We’ve never fallen so far and regretted it so much.
League One Preview 2020/21 by tractordownsouth
Each summer, football pundits comment on the big names that find themselves in the third tier – clubs which wouldn’t look out of place in the Championship or even the Premier League.
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]