Valentine Called Up For England U17s Training Camp

Thursday, 5th Aug 2021 10:38

Blues youngster Nico Valentine has been named in the squad for an England U17s training camp which is taking place over the weekend.

The 16-year-old forward was one of the standout performers in the Blues’ U18s squad which reached the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup last season while still a pupil at Debenham High School.

Valentine, who has started as a full-time scholar this summer, will join up with the party at Loughborough University tomorrow for the camp which runs until Monday. No friendlies are planned, although there may be training games against local sides.

It’s not the first time Valentine, who has been with Town since the U8s, has been called up by England having previously attended an U15s training camp.





Photo: Matchday Images