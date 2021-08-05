Boots2Africa Back in FanZone Ahead of Morecambe Match

Thursday, 5th Aug 2021 10:58 Boots2Africa will be back in the FanZone for one of their preloved football boot donation events ahead of Saturday's season opener against Morecambe. “I’m delighted to say we're back in the FanZone on Saturday from 1pm,” co-founder Iain Finch told TWTD. “Since we last met in January 2020, although we've been massively impacted in our ability to collect from around the UK, we've still managed to collect and ship over 5,000 pairs of boots and thousands more items of kit. “Our beneficiary count is now 68 in 18 African countries, Tibet and Kiribati (Central Pacific) and have 230-plus clubs, schools and community organisations around the UK supporting us, many in and around Ipswich and Suffolk. “These recent donations collected during the pandemic take us to just a few hundred pairs of boots short of 20,000 donated and 70,000-plus items of kit. Kit previously donated at Town at an orphanage in Lungi Province, Sierra Leone “As ever, Town fans are invited to bring their boot and kit donations to the FanZone on the day (clean and in good condition).” Email Boots2Africa via info@boots2Africa.co.uk if you'd like to get involved in collections or donations, their website can be found here, while they can be followed on Twitter here, @Boots2Africa, are on Facebook here and have a YouTube channel.

Photos: Boots2Africa



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments