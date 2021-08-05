Burton Ticketing Details Released

Thursday, 5th Aug 2021 11:22

Town have released ticketing details for their first away game of the season at Burton Albion on Saturday 14th August.

The Blues have an allocation of 1,700 for the all-ticket visit to the Pirelli Stadium.

Tickets will go on sale to Ultimate and Gold card members on Friday at midday.

Season ticket holders can then buy seats or terrace tickets from 10am on Saturday 7th August, Silver card members from 10am on Monday 9th August, before general sale begins at 10am on Tuesday 10th August.

Gold members will be able to purchase online and in-store at Planet Blue on Friday, but there will be no ticket sales in-store at Planet Blue on Saturday. All purchases will need to be made online.

The postal deadline for tickets is 2pm on Wednesday 11th August. There is a ‘collect from away club option' when tickets are purchased, which allows collection from Burton's ticket office.

Prices in Block 1, which is seated, are £22 for adults, £20 for over-65s/17-22 years and £12 for under-17s.

Terrace prices are £18 for adults, £16 for over-65s, £13 for those aged 17-22 and £5 for under-17s.





Photo: Action Images