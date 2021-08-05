Tractor Girl Biggs Signs Pro Deal

Thursday, 5th Aug 2021 13:17

Striker Maddie Biggs has become the sixth member of the Ipswich Town Women’s squad to sign a professional contract this summer.

The 18-year-old has penned a one-year deal with an option for a further season.

Biggs joined Town's WSL Academy programme from the Essex RTC (Regional Talent Club) in the summer of 2019 and made her senior debut only weeks later.

She scored her first senior goal in Town's 4-1 victory over rivals Norwich City in front of a record home crowd of 761 and went on to find the net against Royston Town, Enfield Town and Norwich.

Biggs then made local and national headlines in January 2020 when, aged only 16, she scored a hat-trick as the Tractor Girls beat Huddersfield Town 4-1 in the fourth round of the Women’s FA Cup.

An England U18s call followed and overall she has now made 23 senior Town appearances and has scored nine goals.

Biggs is one of a number of players studying and training at St Joseph’s College as part of an ongoing partnership between the Blues and the Ipswich-based school.

“It's obviously an amazing feeling,” Biggs told iFollow Ipswich. “I was shocked in a way but not badly shocked.

“It was nice to know that they believe in me and wanted to offer me the contract they've offered me.”





Photo: ITFC