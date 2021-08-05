Cheltenham and Newport Ticket Details

Thursday, 5th Aug 2021 16:41 Town have announced ticketing details for the club’s first ever Football League trip to Cheltenham’s Whaddon Road on Tuesday 17th August and for next Tuesday’s home Carabao Cup tie against Newport County. The club has been handed 995 tickets for the all-ticket fixture at Cheltenham priced at £26 for adults, £18 for seniors aged 65-plus, students and wheelchair users and £10 for under-18s. Seats, which are available online here, go on sale to Gold card members at 10am on Monday 9th August, then to season ticket holders at 10am on Tuesday 10th August and Silver card members at 10am on Wednesday 11th August, before they go on general sale at 10am on Thursday 12th August. The postal deadline for tickets is 2pm on Friday 13th August, while there is a 'collect from away club option' when purchasing tickets allowing collection from Cheltenham's ticket office. Away coach travel will go on sale in line with match tickets here priced at £22 for adults, £19 for seniors and £19 for juniors. Newport tickets went on sale to season ticket holders from midday today and will then go on general sale to all other fans at 12pm on Friday. Tickets, which are available online here, are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for concessions (seniors 65-plus, under-23s and under-19s). The match is all-ticket. Town say that payment issues which have affected some fans trying to buy seats for Saturday’s season opener against Morecambe have now been sorted: “The club is aware that some supporters were experiencing problems when purchasing tickets for the Morecambe game. “The issue, which has now been resolved, was with a service provided by a third party at the payment gateway stage and was unfortunately out of the club’s control. “If you have experienced issues over payment or did not receive a confirmation email regarding payment, or have not received tickets in the post that you would have expected to have arrived, please email the club’s ticket office on mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk using the subject heading 'Morecambe Payment Problem' and explaining your circumstances. “The ticket office have added staff to focus on email enquiries regarding this problem and will deal with your enquiry as soon as possible. “While out of our control, the club apologises for any inconvenience caused during this period.” Town have also issued a clarification regarding the free cup ticket offer which was part of the compensation package for all 2020/21 season ticket holders. The offer will be available for Town's Papa John's Trophy visit of West Ham United U21s on Tuesday 14th September, subject to club availability, but not the Carabao Cup tie with Newport County. Town will communicate nearer to the game how the free tickets can be redeemed. The ticket office should be emailed regarding any enquiries via mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk.

Photo: Matchday Images



