Johnson Sends Message Ahead of “Phenomenal, Historic” Home Opener
Thursday, 5th Aug 2021 17:32
Co-owner Brett Johnson has sent a message to everyone at Portman Road ahead of Saturday’s opening game of the season at home to Morecambe, a match he and his fellow Three Lions, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer, are unable to attend.
“Unfortunately despite the best intentions, due to the Covid protocols which were in place at the time we had to make a decision, we will not be able to be at the home opener this Saturday,” Johnson said in a video released by the club on their social media channels.
“That being said, I want to send my best wishes to Paul and the players for a phenomenal, historic home opener which I regret that I will not be able to be at in person and I cannot wait to come over and to celebrate at Portman Road with each and every one of you that can make it to the games.
“And to the entire family I just want to express how grateful I am to be a part of this, how excited I am.
“I know we’ll have our ups, hopefully a lot of ups, and I know we’ll have some downs, but we’re on this journey together, it’s an absolute dream of mine.
“I really appreciate and am grateful for every ounce of support that everyone is providing for this club and to this new era. Come on you Blues!”
Photo: TWTD
