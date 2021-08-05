Johnson Sends Message Ahead of “Phenomenal, Historic” Home Opener

Thursday, 5th Aug 2021 17:32 Co-owner Brett Johnson has sent a message to everyone at Portman Road ahead of Saturday’s opening game of the season at home to Morecambe, a match he and his fellow Three Lions, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer, are unable to attend. “Unfortunately despite the best intentions, due to the Covid protocols which were in place at the time we had to make a decision, we will not be able to be at the home opener this Saturday,” Johnson said in a video released by the club on their social media channels. “That being said, I want to send my best wishes to Paul and the players for a phenomenal, historic home opener which I regret that I will not be able to be at in person and I cannot wait to come over and to celebrate at Portman Road with each and every one of you that can make it to the games. “And to the entire family I just want to express how grateful I am to be a part of this, how excited I am. “I know we’ll have our ups, hopefully a lot of ups, and I know we’ll have some downs, but we’re on this journey together, it’s an absolute dream of mine. “I really appreciate and am grateful for every ounce of support that everyone is providing for this club and to this new era. Come on you Blues!”

Photo: TWTD



cazwells1 added 17:36 - Aug 5

My wife is counting down the sleeps! 1

BlueRuin69 added 17:43 - Aug 5

Coyb! Great stuff! 1

Kentish_Tractor added 17:58 - Aug 5

It's wonderful to have visible owners again rather than a secretive recluse who never appeared in photos let alone on video!



Gotta say it's weird seeing an American wearing full ITFC tracksuit and hat!



I love the enthusiasm these guys are showing for the club and I'm sure they would definitely be here if not for covid restrictions between the US and UK.



I hope they are able to make it over here soon and I hope we give them a warm welcome when they arrive.



I also hope the players and manager produce a performance to make both us and the new owners proud. As Brett says - COYB! 1

spanishblue added 18:13 - Aug 5

Let’s hope it coincides with my visit to P /Rd must be nearly 4 years since I’ve been 0

