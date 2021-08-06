Cook: We Could Have Up to Three New Players By Monday
Friday, 6th Aug 2021 09:34
Boss Paul Cook says the Blues could have as many as three new signings in the building by Monday, joking that one addition could be “minutes” away, while Town have been linked with a loan move for Aston Villa's Louie Barry.
Asked at this morning’s press conference how close the Blues are to a new arrival, Cook said: “Minutes! If you guys haven’t found out yet, you aren’t doing your job very well are you?
“Listen, I think it’s going to be a busy couple of days for us as a club. I think over the weekend there will be more signings, for sure.
“We are short of numbers, contrary to what people would believe that we’re this big-spending club that’s just throwing money at everything, we’re probably one of the only clubs in the off-season that’s sold players. We’ve reinvested that into the team. We’ve had a turnaround of 20-odd players and six loans.
“We’ve just been doing our business as well as we can. What everyone speaks about us is merely irrelevant, we’ll just keep going about our business.
“By the time Monday comes, we’ll have one, two, possibly three new players in the building.”
He says the squad is still light in a few areas: “One hundred per cent, you’ll see that from the team selection tomorrow, the subs. To get through a league campaign in English football, you have to have depth in your squad.
“If you’re a big club and you get a big player injured, you put a big player on the pitch. That’s what big clubs do.
“That’s why they are big clubs, because they can go into the market and spend money, because they have a fanbase of over 20,000, because they have big players signed.
“That’s what big clubs do and how they react. But it doesn’t guarantee you any success. There’s no guarantees in football what success is.
“What you have to do is then work extremely hard, be so professional, respect your opposition, no more so than tomorrow, absolutely none more so than tomorrow. Morecambe are going to be such a dangerous opponent tomorrow, it’s untrue. And then if all those factors can go well, the reality is you might win some games.”
Asked about interest in any of the players currently out of favour and in the U23s, Flynn Downes, Myles Kenlock and Kayden Jackson, he said: “There’s no conversations regarding players here like that, there’s none. If we’re going to speak about players every single day, there’s no point.
“In my world we’re a very professionally run football club, we won’t get involved in debates or hearsay or tittle-tattle, the reality is that we’re here to speak about the game tomorrow and the players involved.”
Photo: Matchday Images
