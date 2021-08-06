Town Closing in On Jacobs Signing

Friday, 6th Aug 2021 09:43 TWTD understands Town are closing in on the signing of Portsmouth winger Michael Jacobs. The Blues’ move for the 29-year-old comes as no surprise with the deal having been ongoing for several weeks, Jacobs having played for Town manager Paul Cook at Wigan where he was a member of the 2017/18 League One title-winning side. We understand Jacobs is at the club to complete the formalities relating to his switch from Pompey. Jacobs returned to action with Portsmouth towards the end of last month after suffering a knee injury in April which require surgery, talks with the Blues having begun in late June after Pompey gave Town permission to speak to the wideman. Rothwell-born Jacobs started his career with Northampton, during which time he had a spell on loan at Nuneaton, before joining Derby County in the summer 2012. Two years later he moved on to Wolves following a loan spell, then spent another stint on loan at Blackpool before joining Wigan in 2015 and then Pompey in 2020.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ruds added 09:44 - Aug 6

Please no crackers jokes :-) 3

BlueBlood90 added 09:48 - Aug 6

A very decent addition to the squad if we are able to keep him fit! 2

BcarefulwhatUWish4 added 09:50 - Aug 6

Portsmouth fans have said the same thing. Very good player when he is fit. 2

jas0999 added 09:50 - Aug 6

Fitness a huge concern.but no doubt he is a quality player. 2

OwainG1992 added 09:51 - Aug 6

Someone I hoped Mick would have signed years ago.

Even if we get 25/30 appearances out of him he is very good at this level. 3

earlsgreenblue added 09:53 - Aug 6

“Cheque book FC” strike again…………that’ll please some on the South coast, thought it had been a quiet week transfer wise, hotting up again now. 1

Wallingford_Boy added 09:56 - Aug 6

Decent squad player.. 1

Nazemariner added 09:56 - Aug 6

I'm not really sure what the concerns are about his fitness. He's played 370 games in a ten year career. That's a decent number of games, of which nearly have have been at championship level. Great signing. 5

blueconscience added 09:57 - Aug 6

Why is he leaving Pompey? 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 09:57 - Aug 6

When this guy plays, Portsmouth win. 2

Bazza8564 added 09:57 - Aug 6

Get him in and get him fit and he's another good piece in the jigsaw. 1

ArnieM added 09:59 - Aug 6

Welcome to Town …. Just hope he can stay fit . 1

bluesteel added 10:10 - Aug 6

cook reverting to itfc type



manager going for injured, old/past it and loan players to plug the gap -13

OwainG1992 added 10:28 - Aug 6

Bluesteel - Bore off. 2

BcarefulwhatUWish4 added 10:32 - Aug 6

Bluesteel- who are the old players he has brought in? 3

tractorboybig added 10:37 - Aug 6

How far have we fallen? there are those on here who think cook has made great signings???? all just average. -2

Mediocre_Quick added 10:41 - Aug 6

Very underwhelming signing, and reeks of the Evans era with us signing a player with a track record of spending more time in the physio room than on the pitch, if signing purely as a back up then happy days, don't expect him to be a starter 0

Gforce added 10:44 - Aug 6

Nobody has mentioned what kind of fee is involved here?? 0

bluewarrior added 10:44 - Aug 6

Good signing. Injury free, I think he will be a really good signing. 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 10:47 - Aug 6

Tractorboybig the fact most players weve signed had a chance to join teams in the championship shows you know absolutely nothing about football and that you’re on the wrong page undercover budgie 2

BlueNomad added 10:54 - Aug 6

The opinion of professionals, from the manager to the doctors, means little compared to the experts on here. 0

bluesteal74 added 10:55 - Aug 6

Bluesteel your a joker 0

blueears added 10:57 - Aug 6

Im more concerned about centre halves. We are so weak there. It will be practically the same defence tomorrow thats been playing for 2 years now and they arnt getting any better.

As for Jacobs,hes a meh signing. Im not convinced he will keep fit, is he even fit now ? No one is saying. Think we could have done better. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments