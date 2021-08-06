Blues Expected to Sign Villa Youngster on Loan
Friday, 6th Aug 2021 09:56
Town are reportedly close to signing Aston Villa striker or winger Louie Barry on loan.
According the BirminghamLive, Barry is at Town today to join the Blues for the season, fighting off competition from fellow League One side Sunderland.
The 18-year-old was a youth player with West Brom for 10 years from the age of eight before moving to Barcelona in 2019.
After only six months with the Catalonian giants he returned to the Midlands in January last year and joined Villa for a fee of £880,000.
Barry’s only senior appearance so far came in the FA Cup last season in which he also scored his first goal in a 4-1 defeat to Liverpool.
Last season, he scored 20 goals in his 26 games, including that goal against the Reds, netting five and assisted four as Villa’s U18s won the FA Youth Cup.
Sutton Coldfield-born Barry has won England caps at U15, U16, U17 and U18 levels and also U15 and U16 with the Republic of Ireland.
