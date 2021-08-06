Blues Expected to Sign Villa Youngster on Loan

Friday, 6th Aug 2021 09:56 Town are reportedly close to signing Aston Villa striker or winger Louie Barry on loan. According the BirminghamLive, Barry is at Town today to join the Blues for the season, fighting off competition from fellow League One side Sunderland. The 18-year-old was a youth player with West Brom for 10 years from the age of eight before moving to Barcelona in 2019. After only six months with the Catalonian giants he returned to the Midlands in January last year and joined Villa for a fee of £880,000. Barry’s only senior appearance so far came in the FA Cup last season in which he also scored his first goal in a 4-1 defeat to Liverpool. Last season, he scored 20 goals in his 26 games, including that goal against the Reds, netting five and assisted four as Villa’s U18s won the FA Youth Cup. Sutton Coldfield-born Barry has won England caps at U15, U16, U17 and U18 levels and also U15 and U16 with the Republic of Ireland.

Nazemariner added 09:59 - Aug 6

This has the potential to be the best loan signing we have seen in a long while. 6

Wallingford_Boy added 09:59 - Aug 6

Another striker?!?! Weird! -2

TractorCam added 10:00 - Aug 6

This is outrageous, COYB! 1

BlueandTruesince82 added 10:00 - Aug 6

Key words there seem to be and winger 2

dirtydingusmagee added 10:09 - Aug 6

sounds good to me, and great that we can fight off competition now. COYB 2

BlueySwede added 10:09 - Aug 6

Surely one striker in our squad is on his way? Jackson? Norwood? 3

BcarefulwhatUWish4 added 10:10 - Aug 6

Can play wing or as out and out striker,- sounds promising. 1

midastouch added 10:10 - Aug 6

Looks an exciting prospect:

1

BcarefulwhatUWish4 added 10:12 - Aug 6

BlueySwede



Depends on formation. If we play with 2 strikers most games we are going to need this many players (subs/potential injuries/potential suspensions etc). 0

CaptainAhab added 10:19 - Aug 6

Looks good in that video. Knows where the goal is and seems to love scoring against teams in yellow! 2

OwainG1992 added 10:26 - Aug 6

This in my opinion will be the best since Lawrence and Fraser.

In terms of this lads potential I'm sure he will have a big big career.

1

Bluemike31 added 10:30 - Aug 6

Villa fans speak very highly of this Boy, can play Left or Right or up front, very versatile, they think he's got a bright future and seem keen on him coming here to gain experience, excited by this one. 0

number8 added 10:32 - Aug 6

From the video, looks like he’ll suit the left side of the three behind the forward. 👍 0

ThaiBlue added 10:37 - Aug 6

Another jack grealish to me,get him in well done town 0

itfcserbia added 10:39 - Aug 6

Wait, Barcelona wanted him? Get in! 0

cooper4england added 10:48 - Aug 6

MidasTouch- I always take a highlights reel with a pinch of salt, however ....... yummy 0

