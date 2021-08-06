Cook Yet to Appoint a Captain

Friday, 6th Aug 2021 11:12 Town boss Paul Cook says he’s yet to appoint a full-time captain for the season ahead and hints that the man who will wear the armband may not yet be at Portman Road. Lee Evans has worn the armband in pre-season and seems set to skipper against Morecambe, while Toto Nsiala and Janoi Donacien captained in the games that the Welshman missed with his groin injury. Asked whether he’d appointed a permanent captain to succeed Luke Chambers who was released in May, Cook said: “No, not at the minute. I think experience is probably one of the things the squad is just lacking a little bit, leadership, if you like. So we are in the market. “[CEO] Mark Ashton is working ever so hard every day to bring the right character and the right player into the club. That’s still an active market that we’re in. “Lee Evans is captaining the side and Lee’s a model pro, and he’s a good lad. There’s no problem with Lee Evans captaining the club. “I think Toto Nsiala has been captain, Janoi Donacien has been captain and again good lads, good role models and conduct themselves properly, so the captaincy is something we’re still looking at. “I think Lee Evans will be captain tomorrow, Lee Evans can carry on being captain for me, but when we go on the pitch, we need 11 captains, we need substitutes who are captains. “We have one voice, the voice of our supporters being the strongest one and the encouragement they can put from the terrace on to the pitch tomorrow.” Might the captain not yet be here? “Could even be here by tomorrow, you never know, we keep you guys busy!”



Photo: Matchday Images



Warkystache added 11:18 - Aug 6

It's Evans then. Good choice. Good player and seems to have the respect of his team mates. 3

fifeblue added 11:27 - Aug 6

After yesterday's news, it is obviously Lionel Messi. 1

jdtractor96 added 11:35 - Aug 6

Jagielka? 2

BeattiesBackPocket added 11:39 - Aug 6

We definitely need an experienced Mowbray or de vos type player at the back which is clear Cook is on the lookout for. I’d be quite happy with a jagielka yes his best years are probably behind him but a lot of fans thought that when John Wark came back under Lyall. 2

bluedickie added 12:02 - Aug 6

Cahill ? 0

JewellintheTown added 12:13 - Aug 6

Get yer boots back on then, Captain Cook! 0

jong75 added 12:26 - Aug 6

Bluedickie i only said to my son over the weekend about Cahill. What a signing that could be? Out of contract so on a free, would be big wages but worth every penny in my opinion. 0

