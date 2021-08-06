No Boro Squad Number For Coulson
Friday, 6th Aug 2021 14:50
Blues target Hayden Coulson has not been handed a squad number for the season ahead by Middlesbrough.
As previously reported, we understand a deal which will see the 23-year-old left-back move to Town on a season-long loan has been agreed but has been waiting for Boro to bring in left-sided cover with first-choice Marc Bola having been sidelined due to injury and then self-isolation.
Manager Neil Warnock says Bola could be involved in tomorrow’s campaign opener at Fulham despite his lack of involvement in pre-season.
“Boles is going to train this morning. But he’s not played any minutes this summer so it’s asking a lot,” he told Teesside Live. “You don’t know with Boles though, we’ll just have to play it by ear. He’s a genuine lad.”
Warnock revealed that Coulson is also now self-isolating, which would suggest his move to the Blues is likely to be a further few days away yet.
Speaking this morning, Town boss Paul Cook said he was expecting to sign three players before Monday with Portsmouth winger Michael Jacobs and Aston Villa striker or winger Louie Barry at the club today to complete permanent and loan moves respectively. Coulson appeared the obvious third man assuming the Teessiders had someone lined up.
“He’s in self-isolation and will miss the weekend,” Warnock added. "We’ve had a few sniffs with the virus this summer. We’re still getting tested every day.”
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative and Don’t Mess with Mr Inbetween by dusth
Tracking through the forums and reading the comments on TWTD is a weird rollercoaster these days, more extremely polarised and more vitriolic than I can remember. We’ve never fallen so far and regretted it so much.
League One Preview 2020/21 by tractordownsouth
Each summer, football pundits comment on the big names that find themselves in the third tier – clubs which wouldn’t look out of place in the Championship or even the Premier League.
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]