No Boro Squad Number For Coulson

Friday, 6th Aug 2021 14:50

Blues target Hayden Coulson has not been handed a squad number for the season ahead by Middlesbrough.

As previously reported, we understand a deal which will see the 23-year-old left-back move to Town on a season-long loan has been agreed but has been waiting for Boro to bring in left-sided cover with first-choice Marc Bola having been sidelined due to injury and then self-isolation.

Manager Neil Warnock says Bola could be involved in tomorrow’s campaign opener at Fulham despite his lack of involvement in pre-season.

“Boles is going to train this morning. But he’s not played any minutes this summer so it’s asking a lot,” he told Teesside Live. “You don’t know with Boles though, we’ll just have to play it by ear. He’s a genuine lad.”

Warnock revealed that Coulson is also now self-isolating, which would suggest his move to the Blues is likely to be a further few days away yet.

Speaking this morning, Town boss Paul Cook said he was expecting to sign three players before Monday with Portsmouth winger Michael Jacobs and Aston Villa striker or winger Louie Barry at the club today to complete permanent and loan moves respectively. Coulson appeared the obvious third man assuming the Teessiders had someone lined up.

“He’s in self-isolation and will miss the weekend,” Warnock added. "We’ve had a few sniffs with the virus this summer. We’re still getting tested every day.”





Photo: Action Images

BlueandTruesince82 added 14:58 - Aug 6

Jacobs in. Great signing if fit could be huge. Pompey fan at work says Championship quality player.



Barry must be v exciting having been on the books at Barca, clearly missed home which benefits us as there is no way we would have him otherwise



Coulsosn feels like an upgrade at LB and offers Penney competition



Just need that final CB and if possible a better back up GK but that's the cherry rather than must have -1

ArnieM added 14:58 - Aug 6

He’s ours , isn’t he! 👍🥳 0

DinDjarin added 14:58 - Aug 6

thats the 3 three then 0

dirtydingusmagee added 15:03 - Aug 6

hope this is going to get done,it looks promising. 0

cooper4england added 15:14 - Aug 6

All too late for this month and I'm expecting September to be a little flaky as the team beds in. I think from October we should have a great side and I'm hoping for good things. 0