Town Complete Barry Loan Signing

Friday, 6th Aug 2021 15:35 Town have completed the signing of Aston Villa forward Louie Barry on a season-long loan. The 18-year-old can go straight into the squad for tomorrow’s opening day game at home to Morecambe with his deal having been completed prior to the midday deadline. “It’s been a crazy few days and as soon as I found out Ipswich were interested, I wanted to make the move,” Barry told iFollow Ipswich. “I felt the manager’s enthusiasm as soon as I walked in and I am really looking forward to working under him. “The club made me feel wanted and you can tell it’s a club going in the right direction. I want to play my part and be involved.” Town boss Paul Cook added: “Louie is such an exciting player. He really wants to play football and do well in a first-team environment. “Our job is to provide him with a platform to build and also give him an opportunity to express himself. If it’s not tomorrow then he certainly will be involved on Tuesday in some capacity.” Barry was a youth player with West Brom for 10 years from the age of eight before moving to Barcelona in 2019. After only six months with the Catalonian giants he returned to the Midlands in January last year and joined Villa for a fee of £880,000. Barry’s only senior appearance so far came in the FA Cup last season in which he also scored his first goal in a 4-1 defeat to Liverpool. Last season, he scored 20 goals in his 26 games, including that goal against the Reds, netting five and assisted four as Villa’s U18s won the FA Youth Cup. Sutton Coldfield-born Barry has won England caps at U15, U16, U17 and U18 levels and also U15 and U16 with the Republic of Ireland. Barry is the Blues' 11th signing of the summer with Portsmouth's Michael Jacobs set to become the 12th and with manager Cook anticipating a 13th by Monday.

Photo: ITFC



RobITFC added 15:37 - Aug 6

Welcome Louie to ITFC, another exciting signing. 5

PackwoodBlue added 15:38 - Aug 6

Great addition! Good fit for the player and club. 5

bluesteel added 15:38 - Aug 6

still paying other teams to develop their players for them -40

BlueArrow added 15:43 - Aug 6

Welcome to The Towen Louie 2

Hciwspi added 15:44 - Aug 6

Hopefully we pipped Sunderland and Portsmouth to his signature! 0

Spanishblueblood added 15:44 - Aug 6

Top quality loan signing and will be the difference between automatic promotion and play offs.



As for Bluesteel....run along Budgie boy, your sister is waiting for you!! 10

PortmanTerrorist added 15:45 - Aug 6

After years of manager after manger telling us otherwise, players WILL come to Suffolk it seems! Welcome Louie, hopefully you will love it with the new Town and help us get the promotion we all crave. 3

PortmanTerrorist added 15:46 - Aug 6

19781981twtd added 15:46 - Aug 6

Blue steel

If he scores goals and provides assist that get us promoted does anything else matter ? Welcome youngman go make a name yourself

1

19781981twtd added 15:46 - Aug 6

Blue steel

Blueballs83 added 15:48 - Aug 6

Thats a very harrow minded view Bluesteel!



Unless we are at a level where we can attract the best young players, we will always use the loan system. As long as they do not dominate the first team in numbers, they can add extra class to our team. Most bottom half premier league teams even have loans! I didn't see many West Ham fans complaining when they only signed Lingard on loan last season! 3

jas0999 added 15:54 - Aug 6

I’m not usually a fan of loans, and certainly don’t want to see too many in the squad. BUT this one ticks all boxes. Quality addition, from a PL team who has performed well at various levels at Villa. Has quality and is an exciting attack minded player. Top work ITFC. A completely different loan signing to the mainly low quality ones of last season. 4

BlueandTruesince82 added 15:54 - Aug 6

Means a chorus of Louie Louie from the North Stand is in order 1

AndoverFist added 15:58 - Aug 6

My mate, a Villa supporter, has made the following comments ; He is a diamond, great prospect, will score for fun, member of the Youth Cup winning team this year, scored against Liverpool in the cup, models himself on Jack Grealish & will be one of Villas Champions League winning team in 2025.

Not sure about the last bit, but got to love his optimism! 1

chepstowblue added 16:01 - Aug 6

With a 3-1-6 formation on the cards tomorrow and our central defensive pairing inspiring very little confidence; I've changed my prediction from a 2-2 draw to an 8-5 win. Think of the bonus points !! 2

spanishblue added 16:05 - Aug 6

Wow see this kid in youth cup last year, exciting prospect one we couldn’t afford to buy but will want to impress for his owners,what a signing he could be 0

ringwoodblue added 16:12 - Aug 6

Brilliant signing. Welcome Louie, please score a shed load of goals for us for fun! 0

Robert_Garrett added 16:12 - Aug 6

Our youth team only got knocked out in the Semi's so we must still have some secret stras in waiting like Baggott? So this new lad is used to winning something critical so welcome to show off his talents and maybe stay here at the end of the loan? 0

ScottCandage added 16:14 - Aug 6

THIS!!! This is the type of loan we should have been getting all along! One of the country's brightest young talents, HERE FOR A YEAR!!!! WE'RE GOING UP!!!! 1

Mark added 16:21 - Aug 6

This is the loan system at its best, bringing in very exciting young talent from the Premier League for the full season to supplement our permanent players. A world away from some of the loanees who couldn't get into Championship sides under Evans/Lambert! 2

Nobbysnuts added 16:23 - Aug 6

I genuinely don't get excited about loans...but this one has definitely got my attention.... 1

grinch added 16:24 - Aug 6

Not sure we should be taking 18 year old on loan let's use are own young talent I say -1

Warkystache added 16:27 - Aug 6

Louie, Louie...Oh yes scores load of goals

I said Louie, Louie...Oh yes he scores loads of goals 1

Len_Brennan added 16:38 - Aug 6

We now have an abundance of riches in the 4 attacking/forward/striking position; an area that really let us down last season, although the supply & directness of it contributed greatly.

We know who our #1 keeper is, that KVY is our RB, Coulson looks nailed on as LB now, with Edmondson at centre half, possibly alongside someone yet to join.

The 2 holding midfielders are Evans & Harper; sorted.

But the options for the front positions are as bewildering as they are impressive.

It looks like Pigott is favoured playing behind a central striker, and right now Burns might be in possession of the right sided role, but with Norwood & Dobra having been joined by Chaplin, Fraser, Barry, Bonne & almost certainly Jacobs, all of whom have degrees of versatility to their play, it's going to be difficult to pick a starting XI & keep everyone happy. I am assuming that Jackson will leave the club.

With Cook's desire to have full backs that 'bomb forward', we are surely in store for a record goal scoring campaign with those options up front.

We also have multiple dead ball specialists in the squad for the first time in years. It's going to be a whirlwind down at Portman Road this season, hang on to your hats. 0

ldnj added 16:50 - Aug 6

How many subs are allowed this season ? 0

