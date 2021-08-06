Town Closing in On Aluko Signing

Friday, 6th Aug 2021 16:28 TWTD understands Town are closing in on the signing of Nigeria international forward Sone Aluko. We understand he is at the club this afternoon and is the third player manager Paul Cook was talking about this morning at his press conference. The 32-year-old is a free agent having left Reading at the end of last season. Born in Hounslow, Aluko started his career with Birmingham City having been brought up in the second city. Loan spells with Aberdeen and Blackpool followed before he joined the Pittodrie club on a permanent basis in September 2008. After three years, Aluko left and moved on to Rangers, where he spent the 2011/12 season before moving on to Hull City that summer. In July 2016, 5ft 8in tall Aluko moved on to Fulham but was at Craven Cottage for only a season before moving to Reading for a reported £7.5 million on a four-year deal. He spent a spell on loan Beijing Renhe in China in 2019. Following his Royals release this summer, Aluko, whose sister Eniola won 102 caps for England, has been training with Derby and played in their friendly at home to Real Betis, which was watched by Blues boss Cook. Having won England caps at U16, U17, U18 and U19 levels, Aluko switched allegiance to Nigeria and played for their U20s and U23s before winning seven full caps, scoring two international goals. Town have aready completed the loan signing of Aston Villa forward Louie Barry, while Michael Jacobs is also expected to complete his move from Portsmouth later today. We understand Hayden Coulson's long-awaited loan switch from Middlesbrough should be completed early next week.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



ITFC_96 added 16:30 - Aug 6

Can he play as a CM or in defence? 0

rayman_10 added 16:31 - Aug 6

We’ve gone from having no forward options to being top heavy. I hope all our forwards can be kept happy during the length of the season! 4

Radlett_blue added 16:33 - Aug 6

Aged 32, hardly ever scored many goals. Rather like one of Mick's many cheap punts, most of whom fortunately rarely got on the pitch. -7

Wallingford_Boy added 16:34 - Aug 6

Now that is odd 1

Linkboy13 added 16:34 - Aug 6

This is one signing that im not getting too excited about due to his age. But possibly Cook sees him as an impact player on the bench and if he can do it for one season that's all that matters. 0

TractorRoyNo1 added 16:36 - Aug 6

Norwood to Wigan? -2

Spanishblueblood added 16:37 - Aug 6

It's certainly not gonna be dull this season, all out attack looks like the main policy and i have to say....what a refreshing change that will make from the the negative dross that has been dished up over the last ten years!!

I would say Aluko will be a back up, free transfer, can't really go wrong! 3

TractorRoyNo1 added 16:37 - Aug 6

Norwood to Wigan? -2

Spanishblueblood added 16:37 - Aug 6

It's certainly not gonna be dull this season, all out attack looks like the main policy and i have to say....what a refreshing change that will make from the the negative dross that has been dished up over the last ten years!!

I would say Aluko will be a back up, free transfer, can't really go wrong! 0

TractorRoyNo1 added 16:37 - Aug 6

Norwood to Wigan? -1

Linkboy13 added 16:37 - Aug 6

This is one signing that im not getting too excited about due to his age. But possibly Cook sees him as an impact player on the bench and if he can do it for one season that's all that matters. 0

TractorRoyNo1 added 16:37 - Aug 6

Norwood to Wigan? -1

TractorRoyNo1 added 16:38 - Aug 6

Norwood to Wigan? -2

Wacko added 16:41 - Aug 6

Wigan to Norwood? 2

Wacko added 16:41 - Aug 6

Come in, Norwood! 4

Mark added 16:43 - Aug 6

He reportedly cost Reading £7.5m in 2017, so should be a decent player in League One. So many attacking players coming in! We really need defenders too, hopefully they will follow. 2

blues1 added 16:43 - Aug 6

TractorRoy. Apart from the fact uve posted it 4 times, norwood isnt going anywhere. 3

blues1 added 16:43 - Aug 6

TractorRoy. Apart from the fact uve posted it 4 times, norwood isnt going anywhere. 2

blues1 added 16:43 - Aug 6

TractorRoy. Apart from the fact uve posted it 4 times, norwood isnt going anywhere. 3

Spanishblueblood added 16:48 - Aug 6

Ok blues 1, we get the message, you have stated 3 times that Norwood isn't going anywhere!!



So much happening, twtd site is going into meltdown, sort it out Phil!! 0

Colin_Viljoen added 16:49 - Aug 6

blues1 Ha! Ha! 1

ChrisFelix added 16:53 - Aug 6

Worried when a Nigerian international is mentioned. Hopefully not another George.

I also feel that another central defender is far more important 0

ChrisFelix added 16:53 - Aug 6

Worried when a Nigerian international is mentioned. Hopefully not another George.

I also feel that another central defender is far more important 0

ArnieM added 16:54 - Aug 6

TractorRoy to Wigan ? 0

ArnieM added 16:54 - Aug 6

TractorRoy to Wigan ? 0

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments