Sheeran Among Those Handed Squad Numbers
Friday, 6th Aug 2021 17:14
Town have released their squad numbers for the 2021/22 campaign with sponsor Ed Sheeran handed the number 17 shirt.
“This is bonkers really, isn’t it!” Sheeran, who was born on 17th February 1991 and will also appear in the official photoshoot, told the club site. “When Ipswich told me I thought they were joking but I love the idea.
“I think this is going be a great season and I’m honoured to be a part of it. I just hope this squad number is only ceremonial because I want to see us promoted and that’s not going to happen if I’m playing!”
Blues CEO Mark Ashton added: “Having Ed involved is fantastic for the football club. We saw pictures of him wearing the 17 shirt when he was at the club to perform his Euro 2020 TikTok concert so [manager] Paul [Cook] and I spoke about it and we agreed to offer Ed the chance of that squad number.
“It’s our way of thanking him for his support and we look forward to welcoming him to Portman Road this season.”
Cook said: “Isn’t it great for the Club that we have got someone of Ed’s stature supporting his local team.
“Hopefully he’s going to be in the official team group as well. The players will love that and if we can show on the pitch the creativity that Ed shows with his music, we will do OK this season!”
Of the summer’s new signings, Matt Penney is number three, Rekeem Harper four, George Edmundson five, Wes Burns seven, Lee Evans eight, Joe Pigott nine, Scott Fraser 11, Macauley Bonne 18 and Conor Chaplin 21.
Kayden Jackson, number nine for the last three years, has been relegated to 19, while outcast trio Flynn Downes, Myles Kenlock and Brett McGavin have not been given numbers.
Young midfielder Cameron Humphreys has been handed the number 30 shirt having impressed in pre-season.
