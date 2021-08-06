Sheeran Among Those Handed Squad Numbers

Friday, 6th Aug 2021 17:14 Town have released their squad numbers for the 2021/22 campaign with sponsor Ed Sheeran handed the number 17 shirt. “This is bonkers really, isn’t it!” Sheeran, who was born on 17th February 1991 and will also appear in the official photoshoot, told the club site. “When Ipswich told me I thought they were joking but I love the idea. “I think this is going be a great season and I’m honoured to be a part of it. I just hope this squad number is only ceremonial because I want to see us promoted and that’s not going to happen if I’m playing!” Blues CEO Mark Ashton added: “Having Ed involved is fantastic for the football club. We saw pictures of him wearing the 17 shirt when he was at the club to perform his Euro 2020 TikTok concert so [manager] Paul [Cook] and I spoke about it and we agreed to offer Ed the chance of that squad number. “It’s our way of thanking him for his support and we look forward to welcoming him to Portman Road this season.” Cook said: “Isn’t it great for the Club that we have got someone of Ed’s stature supporting his local team. “Hopefully he’s going to be in the official team group as well. The players will love that and if we can show on the pitch the creativity that Ed shows with his music, we will do OK this season!” Of the summer’s new signings, Matt Penney is number three, Rekeem Harper four, George Edmundson five, Wes Burns seven, Lee Evans eight, Joe Pigott nine, Scott Fraser 11, Macauley Bonne 18 and Conor Chaplin 21. Kayden Jackson, number nine for the last three years, has been relegated to 19, while outcast trio Flynn Downes, Myles Kenlock and Brett McGavin have not been given numbers. Young midfielder Cameron Humphreys has been handed the number 30 shirt having impressed in pre-season. 1 Tomas Holy

3 Matt Penney

4 Rekeem Harper

5 George Edmundson

6 Luke Woolfenden

7 Wes Burns

8 Lee Evans

9 Joe Pigott

10 James Norwood

11 Scott Fraser

14 Armando Dobra

15 Corrie Ndaba

16 Idris El Mizouni

17 Ed Sheeran

18 Macauley Bonne

19 Kayden Jackson

20 Jon Nolan

21 Conor Chaplin

22 Toto Nsiala

24 Kane Vincent-Young

30 Cameron Humphreys

31 Vaclav Hladky

44 Janoi Donacien

Photo: ITFC



DariusBlue added 17:17 - Aug 6

Clever marketing move 14

OwainG1992 added 17:18 - Aug 6

I cannot begin to state how just daft and silly this is. -29

acj added 17:22 - Aug 6

Get him on as a last minute sub in the final game of the season once we’ve already won the title! 21

oldbri added 17:22 - Aug 6

Brilliant news. Welcome to ITFC Ed. 12

oldbri added 17:23 - Aug 6

Kayden Jackson Number 19? 3

itsonlyme added 17:24 - Aug 6

Owaing— where is your sense of humour??????? 6

Suffolk_n_Good added 17:26 - Aug 6

For goodness sake, some of you would moan if you won a million pounds!? 🙄 it’s just a bit of fun in recognition of Ed’s unwavering support for our club, whether you like his music or not is irrelevant, he is a genuine global superstar who LOVES ITFC, no club (not even Man City!) can buy that kind of exposure…. & STILL some of you moan!! 25

dirtydingusmagee added 17:26 - Aug 6

he will be on the bench singing i should imagine, dont see him getting much game time, should still be ahead of Jackson though . 7

oldelsworthyfan added 17:28 - Aug 6

No Number 2 yet? 4

Tufty added 17:32 - Aug 6

All for the shirt sales 2

jabberjackson added 17:37 - Aug 6

This is an absolutely inspired marketing move

The positive PR around Fortress PR is off the scale right now

We should all get on board and thoroughly enjoy the ride before the queues become too enormous

I would love it if ES became a significant shareholder down the line

We've had our share of rotten years this century - but the tide is definitely turning 9

jas0999 added 17:38 - Aug 6

Interesting! Great move on the 17 shirt. Ed will wear that on stage - more good marketing.



Squad looks small. 6

BcarefulwhatUWish4 added 17:41 - Aug 6

Good for the club and for Sheeran. 2

cazwells1 added 17:42 - Aug 6

To me this is fabulous. Awesome way to thank Ed Sheeran for his sponsorship. Amazing marketing for the club. Await his tour and the potential income for our beloved club. Why anyone sees this as a negative is beyond me. I may even go to my first Ed Sheeran concert! Winner all round!

6

Nictate added 17:42 - Aug 6

MY NAME IS EDWARD SHEERAN MY HAIRS NOT BROWN

I'M A FOOTBALL SUPPORTER OF IPSWICH TOWN,

WHEREVER THEY PLAY

YOU'LL FIND ME,

I HAVENT MISSED A GAME SINCE I WAS 3

WITH MY GUITAR AND MY STRAP AND MY PRIVATE JET

SINGING WHERE WAS GUNNY WHEN THE BALL ROLLED IN THE NET

FOLLOW THE TOWN

UP OR DOWN

I'M EDWARD SHEERAN MY HAIRS NOT BROWN

BUT EVERYBODY CALLS IT RED! 5

happybeingblue added 17:47 - Aug 6

liam gallagher and noel at man city would probably have sold a lot of shirts or got city fans on board way back for their public love for their club,before they hit the big time £ wise. they always had man city badge etc on their stage performances and we all know how massive oasis were or are :) 1

istanblue added 17:54 - Aug 6

Does this mean he's registered? Surely he can play in the pizza trophy at least? 2

The_Flashing_Smile added 18:11 - Aug 6

OwainG doesn't have a clue about marketing and PR I see... 1

Northstandveteran added 18:25 - Aug 6

Fantastic story!



Certainly made me smile 😁



I saw it as a way of injecting a bit of humour 😁 1

Karlosfandangal added 18:26 - Aug 6

Jas



Agree



Plus another 4 by Mondayish and looking to sign more by the end of the window 0

bluesteal74 added 18:31 - Aug 6

Great being an ITFC supporter again I just have got that buzz feeling back thanks to ES The 3 🦁🦁🦁 our new CEO MA and manager PC COYB 🚜🔵⚪🚜 1

blues1 added 18:38 - Aug 6

Tuft. It's hardly for shirt sales. That's already happened by him sponsoring the shirts in the 1st place. What it might mean is therell be a lot of fans who get 17 put on their shirt. Owain G. Maybe it is a bit silly but who cares. I personally dont rate his music but the fact is, hes given the club a lot of money, for which we should all be grateful. And it's just a nice touch by the club to say thankyou to him. So why the criticism of such a gesture. 0

