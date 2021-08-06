Swansea Linked With Downes Move

Friday, 6th Aug 2021 18:07 Swansea City are reported to be the new frontrunners for Blues midfielder Flynn Downes. As reported earlier in the week, AFC Bournemouth recently ended their significantly advanced interest in the 22-year-old, while Town turned down an offer from Peterborough earlier in the summer. Now, according to the EADT, the Swans have made an approach for the former England U19 international, who has been training with the U23s having made it known he wants to depart this summer. The Welshmen appointed former MK Dons boss Russell Martin as their new manager earlier in the week with ex-Town first-team coach Matt Gill as his assistant. Town are likely to want a seven-figure fee for Brentwood-born Downes, who was the subject of rebuffed bids of £1.2 million and £1.6 million from Crystal Palace last summer.

Photo: Matchday Images



EricsGate added 18:13 - Aug 6

Good move for both parties.

Good luck to him and hope he kicks on! - Get it done 2

Len_Brennan added 18:14 - Aug 6

At this point £1m, with up to 20% sell on would be good business. 2

number8 added 18:26 - Aug 6

Would be great if we could get a million plus to add a couple more of good quality, especially defensively.



I do think it would be decent business as every time I’ve watched him live or on ifollow he has flattered to deceive. 2

Michael101 added 18:39 - Aug 6

1million pounds for downs .add Jackson & kenlock 1million and 2 pounds 2

Suffolkboy added 18:40 - Aug 6

Needs to move ,unfortunately ,as he’s lots of growing up to do ,both personally, as an individual and most certainly if he is to realise his potential on a football field .

Talented , physically strong , he is too often over- committed and lacking the mature judgement and timing which his other attributes ought to make an easier task .

New surroundings, stronger players around him ,and real and consistent competition for a place should help this young man grow into a presence to be reckoned with !

COYB 1

Drifter3012 added 18:41 - Aug 6

Should have gone to Palace last season. It obviously affected him last season and he no doubt fell out with Cook early on.

So I hope this comes off. We get a decent fee and Flynn gets to kick start his career again. 1

