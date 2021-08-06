Swansea Linked With Downes Move
Friday, 6th Aug 2021 18:07
Swansea City are reported to be the new frontrunners for Blues midfielder Flynn Downes.
As reported earlier in the week, AFC Bournemouth recently ended their significantly advanced interest in the 22-year-old, while Town turned down an offer from Peterborough earlier in the summer.
Now, according to the EADT, the Swans have made an approach for the former England U19 international, who has been training with the U23s having made it known he wants to depart this summer.
The Welshmen appointed former MK Dons boss Russell Martin as their new manager earlier in the week with ex-Town first-team coach Matt Gill as his assistant.
Town are likely to want a seven-figure fee for Brentwood-born Downes, who was the subject of rebuffed bids of £1.2 million and £1.6 million from Crystal Palace last summer.
Photo: Matchday Images
