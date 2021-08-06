Aluko Signs For Blues
Friday, 6th Aug 2021 20:34
Town have confirmed the signing of former Reading forward Sone Aluko on a one-year deal with an option for a further season. TWTD revealed that the Blues were closing in on the 32-year-old free agent, who left the Royals at the end of last season, earlier this afternoon.
“I’m really looking forward to being a part of this project. I’m very excited,” Aluko told iFollow Ipswich.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to get promoted with other teams in my career, and I want to contribute to this team now.”
He added: “It's good that I've done a pre-season with a team, that's for sure.
“The last couple of days have been a case of negotiating more than training. I'm not a million miles away, though.
“I can't play tomorrow. I'll hopefully be involved in the Cup game. As soon as I can, I'll be ready to start playing.
“With a new squad, it's going to take a while. That doesn't click overnight. The players have to be patient and the fans will have to be patient at points.
“I'm not going to hide it, I want to go back and play in the Championship so I hope to take Ipswich back up there.”
Manager Paul Cook added: “We’re putting together a squad that can hopefully compete at the top end of this division. Sone is a fantastic addition to that squad.
“He’ll be available for Tuesday night’s game and I’m sure our fans will get a glimpse of him very quickly.”
Born in Hounslow, Aluko, who signed his deal after the midday deadline to be eligible for tomorrow’s match, started his career with Birmingham City having been brought up in the second city.
Loan spells with Aberdeen and Blackpool followed before he joined the Pittodrie club on a permanent basis in September 2008.
After three years, Aluko left and moved on to Rangers, where he spent the 2011/12 season before moving on to Hull City that summer.
In July 2016, 5ft 8in tall Aluko moved on to Fulham but was at Craven Cottage for only a season before moving to Reading for a reported £7.5 million on a four-year deal. He spent a spell on loan Beijing Renhe in China in 2019.
Following his Royals release this summer, Aluko, whose sister Eniola won 102 caps for England, has been training with Derby and played in their friendly at home to Real Betis, which was watched by Blues boss Cook.
Having won England caps at U16, U17, U18 and U19 levels, Aluko switched allegiance to Nigeria and played for their U20s and U23s before winning seven full caps, scoring two international goals.
Town have already completed the loan signing of Aston Villa forward Louie Barry, while Michael Jacobs’s switch from Portsmouth is expected to confirmed over the weekend.
We understand Hayden Coulson's long-awaited loan switch from Middlesbrough should be completed early next week.
Elsewhere, Everton central defender Lewis Gibson, who was in advanced talks with the Blues last month about a move to Portman Road, is reportedly close to joining Sheffield Wednesday.
Photo: ITFC
