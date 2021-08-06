Aluko Signs For Blues

Friday, 6th Aug 2021 20:34

Town have confirmed the signing of former Reading forward Sone Aluko on a one-year deal with an option for a further season. TWTD revealed that the Blues were closing in on the 32-year-old free agent, who left the Royals at the end of last season, earlier this afternoon.

“I’m really looking forward to being a part of this project. I’m very excited,” Aluko told iFollow Ipswich.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to get promoted with other teams in my career, and I want to contribute to this team now.”

He added: “It's good that I've done a pre-season with a team, that's for sure.

“The last couple of days have been a case of negotiating more than training. I'm not a million miles away, though.

“I can't play tomorrow. I'll hopefully be involved in the Cup game. As soon as I can, I'll be ready to start playing.

“With a new squad, it's going to take a while. That doesn't click overnight. The players have to be patient and the fans will have to be patient at points.

“I'm not going to hide it, I want to go back and play in the Championship so I hope to take Ipswich back up there.”

Manager Paul Cook added: “We’re putting together a squad that can hopefully compete at the top end of this division. Sone is a fantastic addition to that squad.

“He’ll be available for Tuesday night’s game and I’m sure our fans will get a glimpse of him very quickly.”

Born in Hounslow, Aluko, who signed his deal after the midday deadline to be eligible for tomorrow’s match, started his career with Birmingham City having been brought up in the second city.

Loan spells with Aberdeen and Blackpool followed before he joined the Pittodrie club on a permanent basis in September 2008.

After three years, Aluko left and moved on to Rangers, where he spent the 2011/12 season before moving on to Hull City that summer.

In July 2016, 5ft 8in tall Aluko moved on to Fulham but was at Craven Cottage for only a season before moving to Reading for a reported £7.5 million on a four-year deal. He spent a spell on loan Beijing Renhe in China in 2019.

Following his Royals release this summer, Aluko, whose sister Eniola won 102 caps for England, has been training with Derby and played in their friendly at home to Real Betis, which was watched by Blues boss Cook.

Having won England caps at U16, U17, U18 and U19 levels, Aluko switched allegiance to Nigeria and played for their U20s and U23s before winning seven full caps, scoring two international goals.

Town have already completed the loan signing of Aston Villa forward Louie Barry, while Michael Jacobs’s switch from Portsmouth is expected to confirmed over the weekend.

We understand Hayden Coulson's long-awaited loan switch from Middlesbrough should be completed early next week.

Elsewhere, Everton central defender Lewis Gibson, who was in advanced talks with the Blues last month about a move to Portman Road, is reportedly close to joining Sheffield Wednesday.





Help added 20:37 - Aug 6

Welcome 3

unknown100 added 20:41 - Aug 6

Our squad for a league one level is actually crazy, if Cook can blend this squad quick we could have a very memorable season, can’t wait for tomorrow’s game! 2

runaround added 20:43 - Aug 6

Welcome to Portman Road Sone 3

Monkey_Blue added 20:47 - Aug 6

If I mention he’s scored about 1 in 10 in his last 230 games I’ll get marked down so won’t mention it. 😂 -6

BlueySwede added 20:48 - Aug 6

Not one I expected. But I have a feeling that all those options up front are Cooks "plan B". Even if he is stubborn in regard to formations, there are lot´s of different types of players at the club now. Very excited for tomorrow! COYB! 1

ringwoodblue added 20:57 - Aug 6

Welcome Sone.



If we don’t score 80 plus goals this season with all these attacking players I will be very surprised.



We just have to make sure we don’t concede as many as we score.



No more 0-0 bore draws at Portman Rd this season for sure 1

Pencilpete added 21:00 - Aug 6

We need the odd experienced head - this guy has spent his entire career at top end Championship/ lower end Premiership level



4 years ago he was transferred for £7.5m and is an international



Weve got him on a free - whats not to like here ?? 3

Cj78 added 21:00 - Aug 6

I can't wait for tomorrow guys the players we getting in this club is what we all be waiting for a.long time. The new owners has done so much more than Mr Evans did.ip the town. 1

Terra_Farma added 21:05 - Aug 6

Seems like an honest and decent guy. Good luck Sone, welcome aboard. Looking forward to seeing you play 1

blues1 added 21:06 - Aug 6

Monkeyblue. If we signed messivsnd ronaldo youd say they're crap. So why bot just crawl back under the stone you've come out from and give us all a great from ur total ignorance of football. He is essentially a winger so scoring goals not his 1st priority. Creating them is. And on a year contract as a free agent we're losing little if it doesnt work out. So why cant u just say welcome to a new player rathercthan having to find something to slag them off for. 3

leftie1972 added 21:07 - Aug 6

Welcome Sone, please prove the haters and disbelievers wrong! COYB 0

chepstowblue added 21:12 - Aug 6

I can't keep up now. I'm actually at the stage where I greeted this signing with....'not sure that this one was necessary'. It is a formidable looking squad that's being assembled, but with one very obvious weak department, and if Edmundson and one of Woolfie or Nsiala get injured or suspended; we're in a right mess. Touch wood we'll do sufficient damage at the other end. 1

Monkey_Blue added 21:14 - Aug 6

Blues1……. you are wrong. Nothing against any of the previous signings, although we’ve overpaid for Edmundson. I’ve not said he’s crap btw…. Just stating he doesn’t score goals, which given scoring goals has been our weakness might not be a big plus. If we signed Messi and Ronaldo I’d be delighted although worried about breaking the wage cap 😉

Portman_Pie added 21:15 - Aug 6

Who on earth types those sub-titles out. Shocking….. 0

LegendofthePhoenix added 21:16 - Aug 6

We have so many new players now, and virtually every one of them, like Sone here, says that they are excited to be here and its a big club etc. With the possible exception of Macaulay Bonne, most of them would say similar things no matter who they had signed for. I really hope that tomorrow the atmosphere is how we remember it from the good old days, we need to raise the roof even if we aren't taking Morecambe apart. These players must learn tomorrow that this really is a club with a great fanbase, with a history, that the murals they walk past actually mean something. Something that clubs like Reading and QPR and Rotherham and Charlton and even Naarwich have never had. They need to understand that playing for Ipswich is a real step up in their careers and that they have to elevate their game to heights they have not reached before, because this is the best club they have ever played for. So lets create that atmosphere and let them know what they are now part of. COYB. 4

SJ94 added 21:16 - Aug 6

He’ll enjoy Colchester next season I’m sure. 0

BlueRuin69 added 21:17 - Aug 6

This is fun.....Coyb! Welcome. 0

90z added 21:27 - Aug 6

Not a signing I was expecting but I welcome him to our club! Much needed experience and im sure he will be good for our younger players. The guys played in the top diversions for most of his career. Have to see if his still got the pace he had a few years back. 0

KernewekBlue added 21:28 - Aug 6

I really hope this new squad can silence the boo boys over the coming season.



Some people are never happier than when they're miserable and able to drag the positive feeling down to their depressing, basement level.



I'm of the mind that literally ANYTHING is better than the dross we've been served with for the last 10+ years, so, before a ball has been kicked in anger this season, why not lighten the hell up a bit? Don't ruin the optimistic vibe and the new buzz around the place with your doom and gloom... Stop all the negativity and get behind your team like a true supporter should.



We're now heading for many better days to come.



COYB



