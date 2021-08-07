Eight Debuts as Blues Host Morecambe
Saturday, 7th Aug 2021 14:28
Eight players are handed their Town debuts as the Blues host Morecambe in the opening day of the season as the Gamechanger 20 and Paul Cook eras get under way in earnest.
Vaclav Hladky is in goal with Matt Penney at left-back, while Kane Vincent-Young at right-back and centre-halves Toto Nsiala and Luke Woolfenden, the only player who was involved in the final day game against Fleetwood, are the only starters who were at the club last season.
Lee Evans skippers in central midfield alongside Rekeem Harper with Scott Fraser likely to be on the left and Wes Burns on the right. Conor Chaplin is behind lone striker Joe Pigott.
Two more new signings, Louie Barry and Macauley Bonne, are among the subs.
For Morecambe, playing their first gameat League One level, ex-Blues loanee Toumani Diagouraga and academy product Shane McLoughlin both start.
Town: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Nsiala, Woolfenden, Penney, Harper, Evans (c), Burns, Fraser, Chaplin, Pigott. Subs: Holy, Norwood, Barry, Dobra, El Mizouni, Bonne, Donacien.
Morecambe: Letheren, O’Connor, McDonald, Diagouraga, Stockton, Delaney, McLoughlin, Cooney, Gibson, Gnahoua, McCalmont. Subs: Andresson, Mellor, Leigh, Lavelle, Jones, Ayunga, Phillips. Referee: Craig Hicks (Surrey).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative and Don’t Mess with Mr Inbetween by dusth
Tracking through the forums and reading the comments on TWTD is a weird rollercoaster these days, more extremely polarised and more vitriolic than I can remember. We’ve never fallen so far and regretted it so much.
League One Preview 2020/21 by tractordownsouth
Each summer, football pundits comment on the big names that find themselves in the third tier – clubs which wouldn’t look out of place in the Championship or even the Premier League.
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]