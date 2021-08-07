Eight Debuts as Blues Host Morecambe

Saturday, 7th Aug 2021 14:28 Eight players are handed their Town debuts as the Blues host Morecambe in the opening day of the season as the Gamechanger 20 and Paul Cook eras get under way in earnest. Vaclav Hladky is in goal with Matt Penney at left-back, while Kane Vincent-Young at right-back and centre-halves Toto Nsiala and Luke Woolfenden, the only player who was involved in the final day game against Fleetwood, are the only starters who were at the club last season. Lee Evans skippers in central midfield alongside Rekeem Harper with Scott Fraser likely to be on the left and Wes Burns on the right. Conor Chaplin is behind lone striker Joe Pigott. Two more new signings, Louie Barry and Macauley Bonne, are among the subs. For Morecambe, playing their first gameat League One level, ex-Blues loanee Toumani Diagouraga and academy product Shane McLoughlin both start. Town: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Nsiala, Woolfenden, Penney, Harper, Evans (c), Burns, Fraser, Chaplin, Pigott. Subs: Holy, Norwood, Barry, Dobra, El Mizouni, Bonne, Donacien. Morecambe: Letheren, O’Connor, McDonald, Diagouraga, Stockton, Delaney, McLoughlin, Cooney, Gibson, Gnahoua, McCalmont. Subs: Andresson, Mellor, Leigh, Lavelle, Jones, Ayunga, Phillips. Referee: Craig Hicks (Surrey).

